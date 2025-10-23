The Senate Committee on Public Procurement has emphasised the urgent need to make Nigeria’s procurement process more transparent and strictly compliant with established procedures to ensure accountability and value for money.

It stated that public procurement in Nigeria should become a model of transparency and efficiency, ensuring every naira spent results in measurable, impactful projects that positively affect citizens and national development.

Committee Chairman, Olajide Ipinsagba (Ondo North), made the call during a two-day retreat for committee members in Abuja on Thursday, aimed at strengthening oversight and governance in procurement processes.

He stressed that public procurement was not just a technical or administrative function but the critical mechanism through which government policies transformed into tangible infrastructure, services, and development outcomes.

Mr Ipinsagba noted that procurement accounted for a significant portion of national expenditure, requiring the highest standards of integrity, efficiency, and accountability to safeguard public resources effectively.

The chairman highlighted that the 2007 Public Procurement Act, alongside the establishment of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Senate committee, marked important steps in institutionalising transparency principles.

However, he acknowledged that despite those advances, further reforms were essential to address existing gaps and improve Nigeria’s procurement framework for better results and compliance.

“Public procurement is a continuous process of evolution, adaptation, and learning that demands constant legislative oversight, policy advocacy, and institutional reforms to strengthen integrity and efficiency,” he added.

Mr Ipinsagba urged all stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to making Nigeria’s procurement system a model of transparency and efficiency, not just in Africa but globally.

He said by aligning procurement practices with international standards and embracing innovation, the country could ensure public funds are translated into better schools, safer roads, improved healthcare, and national prosperity.

He linked those goals to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasising procurement’s role in achieving the administration’s vision for sustainable development.

CEO of Leadbold Resource Consulting Ltd, Kelechi Kingsley, said the retreat aimed to enhance the strategic leadership capacity of the Senate Committee on Public Procurement for more effective oversight.

She explained that the retreat exposed members to global regulations, international best practices, and practical frameworks to strengthen institutional integrity and ensure value for money in public spending.

Ms Kingsley added that improving procurement governance was crucial for advancing Nigeria’s national development objectives and fostering transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public expenditure management.

(NAN)