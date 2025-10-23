Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance anchored on citizens’ participation, transparency, and accountability, stressing that consulting widely with the people before presenting the state budget remains a defining feature of his government. Mr Abiodun made this known during the Town Hall Meeting for the Egba Division held as part of the preparations for the 2026 Budget.

He urged residents and stakeholders to continue partnering with government in building “a state that works for everyone.” Represented by the Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr Dapo Okubadejo , the governor said his administration had over the years implemented strategic public financial management reforms aligned with international best practices, ensuring fiscal discipline and effective service delivery.

According to him, the ISEYA Development Agenda continues to guide the administration’s policy direction, resulting in remarkable progress across critical sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, housing, education, agriculture, security, and youth empowerment. “In the last twelve months, our administration has recorded notable achievements made possible through enhanced fiscal discipline, transparency, and efficiency, which have collectively driven socio-economic progress and laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth,” the governor said.

Mr Abiodun listed ongoing road construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation projects across the state—including the Egba Division—as part of efforts to improve connectivity and boost economic activities. In the health sector, he highlighted the renovation and equipping of primary healthcare facilities, the installation of solar power systems, and the rollout of the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme to expand access to quality healthcare.

He also mentioned the installation of solar streetlights and deployment of transformers to improve electricity supply, as well as the completion of affordable housing projects such as the Olumo Residential Court Apartments and the Ibara GRA Regeneration Project (Phase I). On security, he disclosed that more Amotekun operatives have been recruited to strengthen community surveillance and crime prevention, while in education, the government has rehabilitated science laboratories, renovated technical colleges, and trained STEM teachers to enhance learning outcomes.

Governor Abiodun noted that the state’s successful hosting of the 2024 Gateway Games reinforced Ogun’s reputation as a hub for sporting excellence and cultural unity. “We renovated and modernized all our sporting facilities to international standards, culminating in the commissioning of the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, now a premier venue for continental and regional competitions,” he said. He added that Ogun State recently hosted the Confederation of African Athletics U18/U20 Championships and continues to host CAF competitions at the Arena, solidifying its status as a trusted venue for international sporting events.

On job creation, the governor disclosed that the administration has commissioned the Ogun Job Centre and Work Hub at the Government Science and Technical College, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta — a one-stop centre for career guidance, entrepreneurial support, and employment opportunities.

In the agricultural sector, Governor Abiodun said the state had procured modern farm machinery, rehabilitated eight farm settlements, and upgraded the Ogun State Farmers Information Management System (OGFIMS) to a digital platform that enhances market access and supports farmers’ participation in government programmes. He also revealed plans to transform rural markets such as the Kila Market in Odeda into modern agro-logistics centres aimed at strengthening value chains, improving storage, and reducing post-harvest losses.

As preparations continue for the 2026 Budget, Mr Abiodun said his administration would focus on empowering young people, supporting small businesses, and strengthening social protection systems for vulnerable citizens. “Let us continue working together to identify priorities, craft solutions, and build a state that works for everybody,” he urged. The governor assured residents that their inputs from the 2026 Budget Town Hall Meetings would play a vital role in shaping the next fiscal plan.

He explained that feedback from previous engagements had informed ongoing interventions in education, including the comprehensive rehabilitation of science laboratories and the renovation of all eight government technical colleges, three of which are located in Ogun Central.

“These interventions are designed to strengthen technical education as a driver of skills acquisition, innovation, and entrepreneurship among our youth,” he said. He emphasized that the 2026 Budget would consolidate gains in infrastructure, education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and job creation, reflecting citizens’ priorities gathered during the town hall sessions.

Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Oludaisi Elemide, commended the governor’s efforts in infrastructure development but urged the state government to engage the federal authorities on the rehabilitation of federal roads within the state. The Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, described the Town Hall Meetings as a vital pillar of participatory governance, transparency, and accountability, saying that the initiative underscores the government’s belief that “meaningful progress begins with the people.”

Traditional rulers, including the Onijale of Ijale Papa, Oba Michael Babalola, and the Olu Suin, Oba Lawrence Odeyinka, lauded the state government for its developmental strides, particularly in road construction, but appealed for more interventions to improve accessibility in their communities. A community elder, Baba Adeleke Fajimi also praised the government for sustaining peace and security across the state while calling for continued support for security agencies.