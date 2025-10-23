The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has officially unveiled plans for the 2025 edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA), an event celebrating excellence and innovation in the country’s broadcast industry.

Speaking at a press conference held on Thursday, 23 October, in Abuja, the BON Chairperson and Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Salihu Dembos, announced that the second edition of the awards will take place on Thursday, 11 December, in Abuja.

According to Mr Dembos, the TNBA was established to promote professional excellence, ethical journalism, and innovation in broadcasting.

“The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards was instituted to serve as a platform to promote media excellence and innovation and to celebrate high-quality journalism, innovative storytelling, and responsible media practices,” he said.

The maiden edition of the TNBA was held on 17 May 2023 at the Eko Hotels, Lagos. It was endorsed during the 75th BON General Assembly under the leadership of John Ugbe, chief executive officer of MultiChoice Nigeria.

That first ceremony, described as a “glamorous event,” saw over 200 private and public broadcast houses competing across 18 categories for radio and television.

Awards were presented in key categories such as Best Television Station, Best Radio Station, Best Reporter (Radio and Television), and Best Indigenous Language Station.

Several broadcast icons were also honoured for their contributions to the growth of the industry.

2025 steering committee and preparations

Mr Dembos noted that preparations for the 2025 edition began in February following the endorsement of a new Steering Committee at the BON General Assembly.

The committee is chaired by Bayo Awosemo of Arise TV, with membership drawn from leading broadcast institutions across the country.

Other members include Deji Balogun (Channels TV), Yusuf Isah (Yobe Television, representing zonal chairmen), Elizabeth Agbai (NTA), Patrick Ugbe (Hit FM, Calabar), Simbabi Ogbeha (Confluence Cable Network), Adams Momoh (Abuja Media Corporation), and representatives from MultiChoice, FRCN, and VON. Usman Umar Bello serves as committee secretary.

Call for entries, participation

Mr Dembos said the call for entries for this year’s awards ran from 1 July to 31 August, covering broadcast content produced between 1 January and 31 December 2024.

At the close of submissions according to him, 204 entries were received, comprising 85 television, 104 radio, 1 special, and 12 unspecified entries.

The 2025 edition will feature 12 award categories each for radio and television, alongside posthumous and special recognition awards for individuals who have made significant contributions to broadcasting in Nigeria.

Panel of judges, transparency

To ensure fairness and credibility, BON announced a seven-member judging panel led by Danladi Bako, former director-general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The panel also includes representatives from NBC, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), and other independent industry professionals.

Mr Dembos stressed that the judging process would be conducted independently and without interference from BON or the Steering Committee.

Event expectations, sponsorship

The BON chairperson revealed that the Abuja event will host over 2,000 guests, including top broadcast executives, journalists, media owners, regulators, and policymakers.

It will also feature a segment to honour legendary broadcasters who have shaped Nigeria’s media development.

He encouraged corporate bodies and institutions to partner with BON, noting that the event would be transmitted live by several television and radio stations nationwide.

The chairperson assured that BON and its partners were working tirelessly to deliver a world-class ceremony that reflects the best of Nigeria’s broadcasting excellence.

About TNBA

Instituted by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards stands as the country’s foremost platform for recognising and celebrating professionalism, creativity, and ethical excellence in the broadcast industry.

The 2025 edition, Mr Dembos said, will not only celebrate excellence but also inspire a new generation of broadcasters to uphold the values of truth, innovation, and national development.