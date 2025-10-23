Ibom Air and Akwa United Football Club on Thursday, 23 October, signed a N200million partnership deal in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Akwa United FC is the 2021 Nigeria Premier Football League Champion and two-time FA Cup winners, while Ibom Air is a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State government.

The partnership, described as a significant milestone for sports and private sector collaboration in Akwa Ibom, was signed at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, with Ibom Air unveiled as the official shirt sponsor of Akwa United FC.

The sponsorship deal, valued at N200 million for an initial two-year term, includes both cash and in-kind contributions, with 50 per cent of the total value provided in kind.

The signing ceremony and press briefing attracted key stakeholders from the sports community, government officials, and media representatives.

Speaking at the event, George Uriesi, CEO of Ibom Air, described the partnership as a reflection of the airline’s commitment to supporting the state through impactful community-focused initiatives.

“At Ibom Air, our core pillars of support are Health, Community Development, Education, and Sports. And what better time than now to invest in sports? Akwa United, a club with a proud championship history, is currently rebuilding. Our goal is to support their resurgence, to help them rise again, back to the top of the league and beyond,” Mr Uriesi said.

Mr Uriesi emphasised that the partnership demonstrates Ibom Air’s belief in the unifying power of sports to inspire youth and foster state pride.

Joseph Eno, the chairman of Akwa United FC, expressed appreciation to Ibom Air for its “timely” support.

“This partnership comes at a crucial moment as we rebuild and work to return to our best form. The backing from Ibom Air is both strategic and timely. It will boost the morale of our players and technical team. Wearing the logo of such a reputable brand reminds us that we represent excellence, and we must deliver at the highest level.”

‘I’m delighted to witness this partnership finally become reality’

In his remarks, Paul Bassey, the commissioner for sports, commended the collaboration as a fulfilment of the state’s long-term vision for sports development.

“I am delighted to witness this partnership finally become reality. I have always envisioned a day when Ibom Air and Akwa United would come together in true partnership. This aligns perfectly with the ARISE Agenda of Governor Umo Eno, which promotes private sector involvement in sports.

“With this partnership, we are not only supporting our club but also laying the foundation for local sports to compete with global standards. I am confident this collaboration will bring great success to both Akwa United and Ibom Air”.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of Akwa United’s new jersey, the inauguration of key working committees, and interactive sessions with the media.