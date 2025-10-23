The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to provide stronger legal protection for workers’ safety, health, and welfare across all workplaces in Nigeria

This will cover construction sites, factories, farms, mines, and corporate offices.

The proposed legislation aims to repeal the Factories Act, Cap F1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and replace it with a new and comprehensive Occupational Health and Safety Act, 2025.

The bill, titled A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Factories Act, Cap F1, LFN, 2004 and to Enact the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 2025 to Provide for a Comprehensive Legal Framework for Occupational Safety, Health and Welfare of Workers in Workplaces; and for Related Matters, was sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, and co-sponsored by six other lawmakers.

Leading debate on the bill during Thursday’s plenary, David Zachariah (APC, Kogi), one of the co-sponsors, described the proposed law as a “rescue mission for Nigerian workers”, saying it seeks to replace an outdated colonial-era legislation with a modern safety framework that reflects the realities of 21st-century work environments.

“The Factories Act of 2004, originally conceived in 1948 during the colonial industrial era, is no longer fit for purpose. It focuses mainly on factory-based labour, ignoring the diversity of modern workplaces, from farms to offices, and even remote workspaces,” Mr Zachariah said.

He added that the bill will extend occupational safety coverage to every worker, irrespective of sector or location, and mandate employers to maintain safe working environments with enforceable standards.

Mr Zachariah lamented that thousands of Nigerian workers suffer injuries, illnesses, and fatalities each year due to unsafe conditions, most of which could have been prevented with clear rules, enforcement mechanisms, and stiffer penalties.

“Every year, countless Nigerian workers lose their lives or sustain injuries because of weak enforcement, poor compliance, and negligible penalties under the existing law,” he said. “This bill is our legislative response — a bridge between productivity and protection.”

Addressing enforcement and international standards

Under the current Factories Act, coverage is limited to industrial settings, enforcement capacity is weak, and penalties for safety violations are often too small to serve as deterrents.

The new Occupational Health and Safety Bill proposes to address these gaps by establishing comprehensive standards for workplace safety, strengthening regulatory oversight, and empowering labour inspectors to sanction violators.

The proposed law also seeks to align Nigeria’s safety framework with global best practices, particularly the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 155 on Occupational Safety and Health, which emphasises the right of every worker to a safe and healthy working environment.

Mr Zachariah explained that beyond improving worker welfare, the bill would also make Nigeria more attractive to responsible investors, as many multinational companies require compliance with recognised safety and labour standards before setting up operations.

The bill was adopted without debate and passed for second reading.

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, subsequently referred the bill to the Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity, and Safety Standards and Regulations for further legislative work.

Background

Nigeria’s Factories Act, first introduced in 1958 and later codified as the Factories Act, Cap F1, LFN 2004, was designed for a colonial industrial structure dominated by manufacturing and mechanical production.

Over time, it has been criticised by labour unions and safety experts for being outdated, narrow in scope, and weak in enforcement, covering only traditional “factory” settings.

Incidents of workplace accidents, building collapses, and unsafe mining operations have repeatedly drawn attention to the need for updated legislation. For example, reports from the International Labour Organisation and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) show that workplace injuries remain underreported and undercompensated, with enforcement agencies often lacking the authority or resources to compel compliance.

If passed into law, the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 2025, will mark a major reform in Nigeria’s labour framework, protecting workers’ rights, promoting preventive safety culture, and strengthening accountability in both the public and private sectors.