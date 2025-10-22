The Cross River State Government has shut down a total of 69 unapproved schools across the state.

In two separate statements on 21 and 22 October, the state’s education ministry said the two-day crackdown was part of a massive push to sanitise its education sector.

According to the statement, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State approved the clampdown after consultation with the state’s executive council.

The ministry said the closures focused on institutions operating without the mandatory Approval to Operate certificate.

“A task force, inaugurated by Stephen Odey, the education commissioner, sealed off 36 illegal schools on 20 October.”

An additional 33 were sealed on 21 October, bringing the number of closed institutions to 69.

The enforcement exercise targeted schools in three major educational zones in the state.

The Calabar zone, in Calabar South Local Government Area, had the highest number, with at least 15 schools sealed.

The education ministry said the Ikom zone in Boki Local Government Area had at least nine schools shut.

At least eight unapproved schools were closed in the Ogoja educational zone in the Ogoja/Yala local government areas.

Mr Odey said the exercise is corrective rather than punitive, aimed at ensuring all schools meet approved standards to provide quality learning environments.

However, he issued a firm warning to proprietors of unapproved schools to immediately regularise their operations by obtaining the Approval to Operate certificate or face permanent closure.

“Our goal is to protect children from substandard learning environments and uphold the integrity of our education system,” the commissioner said.

“Every school must meet the required standards before operating in Cross River State.”

The ministry confirmed it will continue the enforcement exercise across all educational zones until the state’s education sector is thoroughly sanitised and aligned with national standards.

This has resulted in students being immediately displaced from their current places of learning, leading to a sudden halt in their academic activities.

Parents and guardians must now quickly find and enrol students in approved schools, which can be challenging, as the closures affect many students.