Stakeholders have urged the creation of safe shelters and harmonised data to strengthen the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Anambra State.

They stressed that combating GBV requires shelters, accurate data, and trained counsellors to provide professional care for survivors.

The call was made in Awka on Tuesday during a two-day GBV stakeholders’ consultative meeting organised by the Gender Perspective and Social Development Centre (GPSDC).

Supported by the Women Aid Collective (WACOL), the meeting aimed to harmonise GBV data and establish a referral pathway for effective response.

Ibadin Judith-Chukwu, the state commander of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), said trained counsellors in safe and conducive shelters must manage traumatised victims.

She expressed concern over the absence of such facilities and urged the government and private individuals to support the creation of standard shelters.

“Fighting violence cannot succeed without shelters for counselling and rehabilitation before victims reunite with families and reintegrate into society,” she stated.

Mrs Judith-Chukwu explained that victims often arrive traumatised and unable to communicate, making counselling a vital first step before formal statements.

“It is unethical to bombard rape survivors or women escaping abuse with questions immediately. Ethics demand counselling first. Shelters are therefore essential,” she added.

She commended the Anambra State Government for establishing the Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Enugwu-Ukwu, providing victims with free medical treatment.

Mrs Judith-Chukwu also praised private organisations supporting GBV prevention, but noted these efforts remain insufficient without adequate shelters.

She highlighted the need for harmonised GBV data to improve coordination among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“Once ministries take ownership of data, accurate information can be gathered and a reliable database maintained,” she said.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Gender Perspective and Social Development Centre, Eucharia Anekwe, said the project empowers Christian women and female community leaders to strengthen grassroots GBV responses.

She explained the engagement aims to review current GBV data collection, identify gaps, strengthen referral linkages, and develop a referral directory for stakeholders.

“We also seek to agree on a common framework for harmonising all GBV data and build stronger collaboration among MDAs, networks, and GBV organisations,” she said.

