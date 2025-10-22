A quiet revolution is taking shape in Lagos, Nigeria’s melting pot of culture, ambition and creativity. At its centre is Rheed1, born Raheem Tobiloba, an Afro-fusion artiste redefining what it means to rise from hardship without losing authenticity.

In August this year, Rheed1 was announced as the winner of the Josplay Rise Fund, a grant designed to support exceptional emerging African artistes building independent careers. Beyond the recognition, he describes the win as a spiritual confirmation that his journey, marked by loss and resilience, is on the right path.

“It wasn’t about the money,” he tells PREMIUM TIMES. “It felt like a sign that my building is being seen and appreciated. That gave me more energy to keep going.”

From loss to light

Three years ago, Rheed1 lost his mother. The tragedy became a wound and a wellspring for his art. “Back then, I sang mostly love songs,” he recalls. “After losing her, everything changed. Music became my way to tell the truth, to find peace, and to get closer to God.”

That experience shaped the tone and depth of his sound, a hybrid of Afrobeats, soul, and cinematic melody that leans more toward reflection than rhythm. His breakout single, “Pinnacle,” mirrors his dual identity as a believer and survivor. “When I wrote Pinnacle, it started as self-encouragement,” he explains. “But it became a prayer, for me, for everyone trying to rise above life’s weight.”

His follow-up single, “Solo,” deepened that narrative. Stripped down and vulnerable, it portrays a young man confronting his doubts. “Music gives me cover,” he says. “It’s the one place I can be sincere without fear. The more open I am, the more people relate.”

Building without a machine

In a music industry where capital often decides destiny, Rheed1 remains unsigned and self-managed – a choice born more of necessity than defiance. “Independence is both strength and burden,” he admits. “You have full control of your story, but it also slows things down. Without funding, you can only go so far.”

Still, he views the constraint as creative fuel. “It forces me to build a solid foundation,” he says. “The process is slow, but it’s teaching me patience and purpose.”

His persistence has earned him growing recognition within Lagos’ creative circles, with critics praising his emotional honesty and sonic clarity. His live performances are intimate affairs, often centred on faith, loss, and hope; themes that continue to define his journey.

The sound of faith

Rheed1’s earliest exposure to music came through church: first on drums, then in the choir, and later with the guitar, an instrument he says “taught me how to pour emotion into sound.”

Today, that grounding remains central to his approach. “Anything you start should begin with prayer,” he insists. “I want my music to connect before it entertains.”

He envisions his career not as a sprint to fame, but a gradual ascent rooted in sincerity. “Lagos made me who I am,” he says. “I want global reach, but I’ll never lose that grit. I’m trying to blend both worlds – global sound with local truth.”

Josplay Rise Fund

The Josplay Rise Fund, powered by Josplay, Africa’s Premium music streaming platform, is a grant initiative to empower independent African artistes. It delivers financial backing, global exposure, playlist amplification, and tailored marketing support. Rheed1, the first recipient, was awarded a $300 grant to fuel his music journey.

Open to independent creators across Africa and the Caribbean, the Josplay Rise Fund celebrates originality and artistic vision. Beyond funding, it provides mentorship and visibility, equipping artists to build careers that are both sustainable and true to their roots.

In a recent webinar hosted by Josplay and the African Music Academy (AMA), George Ogala, Josplay’s Head of Operations, shared that the second season of the Rise Fund will launch in November and continue through December, wrapping up by year’s end.

Looking ahead

As Rheed1 prepares for a new career phase, he focuses on impact, not noise. His ambition is steady and spiritual. He aims to make music that lasts. “I grew up listening to Michael Jackson,” he says. “I want that kind of connection, not just popularity.”

For Rheed1, the mission is simple but demanding: to build a legacy grounded in truth, spirit, and the grit of Lagos. His rise may be slow, but it’s steady, one song, prayer, and honest verse at a time. If “Pinnacle” was his plea to be seen, then what’s coming next feels like an artiste ready to be heard.