President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a letter to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Bernard Doro from Plateau State as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Mr Doro’s nomination follows Nentawe Yilwatda’s election as the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in July.
Mr Yilwatda, a professor, previously served as minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction.
Born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa LGA of Plateau State, Mr Doro has over 20 years of multidisciplinary experience in clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community engagement in the UK and Nigeria.
He has degrees in Pharmacy and law, an MBA focusing on IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s in Advanced Clinical Practice..
He is an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with NHS frontline experience across urgent care, walk-in centres, GP practices, and hospital settings.
He has also led youth mentorship and social impact initiatives in the diaspora and local communities.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
October 21, 2025
