PREMIUM TIMES can report that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has opened an investigation into a fresh allegation of fraud against a Plateau State lawmaker, Adamu Aliyu.

Mr Aliyu, who represents Jos-North-North in the Plateau State House of Assembly, is accused of conspiring with one Hassan Maimadara to defraud a Jos-based businessman of N75.84 million in a controversial land deal.

The anti-graft commission initiated the probe following a petition filed by Reedlim Global Enterprises, a company owned by businessman Abdulyekin Kabiru. In the petition, seen by this newspaper, Mr Kabiru alleged that the lawmaker and his accomplice deceived him into paying millions of naira for a piece of land belonging to the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB).

The allegation

According to the petition dated 15 September and filed by AB Adihene & Co., solicitors to Mr Kabiru, Messrs Aliyu and Maimadara approached the businessman claiming they had the authority of the Plateau State government to sell land at Gangare in Jos.

In the letter, the businessman alleged that the two men misrepresented themselves as having the authority of the Plateau State government to sell a property belonging to the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB). The property was identified as the “Board’s Mechanical Workshop” located at Gangare in Jos.

Mr Aliyu allegedly presented himself as the chairman of the House Committee on Housing, while Mr Maimadara introduced himself as a former secretary of Jos-North Local Government and a current aide to the lawmaker. Trusting their positions, Mr Kabiru said he agreed to buy the property for N50 million.

But what started as a straightforward agreement, the petition claims, quickly spiralled into a scheme of inducements, threats, forged documents, and multiple cash and bank transfers, eventually draining N75.84 million from the businessman.

The complainant said he was pressured into paying much more than the initial N50 million, transferring funds in tranches into accounts linked to Mr Maimadara’s company, Hassan & Sons Multi-Biz Dimensions Ltd, and to Mr Aliyu’s personal account.

In total, Mr Kabiru claims to have sent N75.84 million to the accused persons, including cash deposits and transfers, as well as mobile phones worth N172,000 allegedly demanded by the lawmaker.

How the alleged fraud unfolded

According to the petition, Messrs Aliyu and Maimadara invited Mr Kabiru to the lawmaker’s constituency office in Jos, where negotiations for the property were finalised. A contract of sale agreement was drawn up between Mr Kabiru and Mr Maimadara’s company, Hassan & Sons Multi-Biz Dimensions Ltd.

At first, Mr Kabiru was asked to pay N30 million, which he transferred into Mr Maimadara’s company account. To reassure him, the accused allegedly produced a forged letter on JMDB letterhead suggesting that the property was available for lease, not outright sale. Despite his concerns, Mr Kabiru said he went ahead with the payments.

As the deal progressed, the petition alleges, Mr Aliyu personally induced him to make further payments into the lawmaker’s Guaranty Trust Bank account.

Bank receipt seen by PREMIUM TIMES shows that between March and June 2024, the businessman transferred multiple sums to the lawmaker’s personal account, including N4 million, N8 million, N5 million, N7 million, N8 million, N2 million, and N1.5 million—sometimes in quick succession.

The complainant alleged that by the time he realised the transaction was fraudulent, the total amount he had paid exceeded N75.8 million.

The petition includes copies of bank transfer receipts, a contract agreement, and a letter purportedly forged to resemble Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) documents — all submitted as evidence to the ICPC.

Refusal to refund

Mr Kabiru said that when it became clear the transaction was fraudulent, he demanded a refund, but the lawmaker dismissed him and even issued threats. “Aliyu Adamu claims he is above the law and has been threatening our client time without number,” the petition stated.

“The respondents conspired, forged documents, and fraudulently collected N75,843,000 from our client,” the petition reads in part. “We urge your good office to investigate this matter promptly.”

The businessman said he repeatedly pleaded with the lawmaker and his associate to return his money, but was ignored. “Our client has made frantic efforts to see that Adamu Aliyu and Hassan Isa Maimadara refund his money since the sale/lease did not work out, but they have neglected and refused to do so,” his lawyers wrote.

ICPC begins probe

Officials of the ICPC confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the commission has opened preliminary investigations into the petition but has yet to issue a public statement on the matter.

When contacted on Saturday, Mr Aliyu declined to give an official comment on the issue.

A pattern?

This is not the first time Mr Aliyu has been linked to fraud allegations.

On 12 September, the lawmaker was declared wanted by a Federal High Court judge, Emeka Nwite, after the ICPC told the court that he had repeatedly ignored invitations to answer questions on the fraud allegations.

The judge also issued a bench warrant directing security operatives and even private citizens to arrest the lawmaker and hand him over to the ICPC.

After the arrest warrant was issued, Mr Aliyu surrendered himself to the ICPC on 15 September. The ICPC detained the lawmaker and later released him on administrative bail after their investigation.

But in a motion filed on 18 September, Mr Aliyu, through his lawyer, M.B. Abdullahi, asked the court to set aside the order. He argued that the warrant was “oppressive, overreaching and unnecessary” as he had since reported himself to the commission.

The fresh ICPC investigation suggests that Mr Aliyu has been involved in controversial financial dealings while serving in the Plateau State House of Assembly.