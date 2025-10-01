The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has approved the commencement of online applications for the appointment of Notaries Public of Nigeria in an effort to expedite the process.

According to a press statement signed by the Director of Public Relations of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, on Wednesday, this shift from a paper-based process demonstrates the judiciary’s commitment to embracing digital technology for boosting efficiency and increasing access within the legal community.

“This significant development marks a new era of convenience and transparency for aspiring Notaries Public.”

Legal practitioners interested in and qualified to apply can do so through the portal. For further clarification of the application process, the statement noted that the portal has been designed to provide a seamless experience for applicants.

In Nigeria, the CJN approves the appointment of a notary public, whose duties involve the authentication of documents, administering oaths, and witnessing agreements. One of the most important aspects of their duties is to deter fraud.

The approval of online applications by Ms Kekere-Ekun signals a shift towards modernizing court services. The Notaries Public Act, 2023, replaced the Notaries Public Act 2004 to give room for the digital notarisation of documents and for their recognition.

Also, the Act mandates the maintenance of an electronic register of all notaries public by the chief registrar of the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, this digital innovation would not only expedite the stringent appointment process but also enhance transparency and deter individuals from impersonating notaries public.