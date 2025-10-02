Newcastle United secured a resounding victory on Wednesday night, storming to their biggest-ever win in the Champions League proper with a 4-0 demolition of Union Saint-Gilloise.

Anthony Gordon coolly converted two penalties, while record signing Nick Woltemade and substitute Harvey Barnes added gloss to a statement victory for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies, back in the Champions League for only their second season under Saudi ownership, needed a response after an opening defeat to Barcelona; and they delivered it in Brussels.

Magpies make a statement

Summer signing Woltemade broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when he diverted Sandro Tonali’s low drive past a wrong-footed Kjell Scherpen for his first Champions League goal in Newcastle colours.

Gordon struck twice from the spot either side of half-time, punishing Union’s defensive lapses, before substitute Harvey Barnes raced clear to finish off a counter-attack with just over ten minutes remaining.

The result underlines Howe’s growing options in attack. Gordon has now scored in consecutive Champions League games, while Woltemade, a £69 million signing from Stuttgart, is already repaying the club’s faith with goals and a tireless work rate.

Qarabag maintain perfect start

In the other early kick-off, Qarabag made it two wins from two with a 2-0 home victory over Copenhagen, a week after their thrilling 3-2 triumph at Benfica. The Azeri champions are now firmly on course for the league phase knockout rounds.

Ramos the Hero as PSG snatch it at the death

Paris Saint-Germain produced a late show at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys to beat Barcelona 2-1.

The holders had fallen behind when Ferran Torres turned in Marcus Rashford’s 19th-minute cross. But Senny Mayulu swept them back on level terms before half-time, and Barça were twice denied on the line by Illia Zabarnyi and Achraf Hakimi.

Hakimi then turned provider for Gonçalo Ramos in the 90th minute, the Portuguese striker scored to snatch victory and make it two wins from two in PSG’s title defence.

Monaco peg back City in controversial draw

At the Stade Louis II, Manchester City let a 2-1 lead slip as Monaco held them to a 2-2 draw.

Erling Haaland’s first-half brace had put Pep Guardiola’s side on course for a second consecutive win, with Jordan Teze’s superb strike cancelling out his first goal.

But City failed to kill the game off and, five minutes from time, a tussle between Eric Dier and Nico Gonzalez at a free-kick led to a contentious penalty.

Replays showed Gonzalez, with his boot raised, got the ball first but also clipped the former Tottenham defender before Dier sent Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way from the spot to salvage a point.

Routine win for Arsenal

Arsenal continued their flawless start with a 2-0 home win over Olympiacos without having to leave second gear.

Viktor Gyökeres set up in-form Gabriel Martinelli for the opener, while senior stars Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard combined for a slick late second.

Leverkusen and PSV Share Spoils

Both teams enjoyed spells of pressure in a captivating first half in Eindhoven, with PSV keeper Matěj Kovář making smart stops to deny his parent club Bayer Leverkusen.

The match came to life after the break. Christian Kofane became Leverkusen’s youngest-ever Champions League scorer when he pounced on a defensive mix-up to make it 1-0, but PSV equalised via a superb Ismael Saibari curler.

Kovář then denied Alejandro Grimaldo in stoppage time to leave both sides still waiting for a first win.

Dortmund, Napoli and Juventus in the Mix

Ex-Chelsea man Carney Chukwuemeka was among the goal scorers as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Athletic Club 4-1, while in Naples, Rasmus Højlund struck twice; both created by Kevin De Bruyne to give Napoli their first league-phase points in a tight contest with Sporting CP.

Luis Suárez levelled from the spot for Sporting after half-time, but Højlund’s header 11 minutes from time decided the encounter. Napoli still needed Vanja Milinković-Savić’s superb added-time save from Morten Hjulmand to preserve victory.

Meanwhile, Juventus drew 2-2 away at Villarreal in a hotly contested encounter to keep their hopes alive.

Newcastle’s European ambition

For Newcastle, this was more than just three points. Gordon’s composure from the spot and Woltemade’s first Champions League goal underlined a new era of attacking depth under Howe.

With PSG, Barcelona and Union Saint-Gilloise in their group, the Magpies’ 4-0 demolition marks a bold statement of intent; one that might yet shape the rest of their European campaign.