Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has sacked all commissioners and other public officers “affected by the Supreme Court judgement” that nullified some of the governor’s decisions.

Nelson Chukwudi, Governor Fubara’s spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday that the governor made the decision during a valedictory session he held with his cabinet in Port Harcourt.

The session, held at Government House, Port Harcourt, coincided with Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

According to the statement, Mr Fubara thanked members of his cabinet for their services and contributions to the state’s development in the last two years.

Mr Fubara highlighted the significance of Nigeria’s independence. He called on all Nigerians to work together with President Bola Tinubu to build a peaceful, secure, and prosperous country and a brighter future for all.

He reiterated his commitment to serve Rivers State with “renewed vigour” while thanking all citizens for their support and wishing all Nigerians a happy Independence anniversary.

The Supreme Court judgement

The Supreme Court, in its judgment in February this year, affirmed the Rivers House of Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, as the authentic and legally constituted lawmaking body in the state.

By the judgement, the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led faction of the Rivers assembly, which was loyal to Governor Fubara, was not recognised by law, which therefore rendered all their decisions, including the screening and approval of Mr Fubara’s cabinet members, invalid.

The Supreme Court judgement was a fallout of the prolonged political battle between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, since 2023, over the control of political structure in the state.

The Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers assembly has been loyal to the FCT minister.

Background

On 18 March, President Tinubu declared an emergency rule in the South-South state in the wake of the political crisis caused by the rift between Mr Fubara and Mr Wike.

The president suspended Mr Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the state legislators for six months.

Many Nigerians and groups, including the NBA and PDP Governors Forum, had separately criticised Mr Tinubu for suspending the elected governor and lawmakers, which they said violated the Nigerian Constitution.

Mr Tinubu lifted the emergency rule hours before the six months elapsed and asked the governor and other elected officials to resume duties.

Mr Fubara consequently returned to Rivers State on 19 September after the emergency rule.

The Rivers assembly, upon resumption on 18 September, called on Governor Fubara to forward the list of commissioner-nominees to it immediately for screening and confirmation.