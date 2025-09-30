The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of five of its officers in September 2025 after being knocked down by reckless motorists while on duty.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the incidents occurred across five formations of the Corps within the month.

The officers were killed in separate crashes recorded on September 6 in Ekiti Sector Command; September 8 in Ogun Sector Command; September 15 in Taraba Sector Command; September 19 along Jos By-Pass Unit Command; and September 24 in Obollo Afor Unit Command.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, who described the deaths as “grievously saddening,” ordered that all drivers responsible be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to serve as deterrence.

“These are not mere statistics. They were fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and breadwinners whose lives were cut short in the line of duty while safeguarding Nigerian roads,” the statement read.

The Corps Marshal expressed concern over the growing hazards confronting FRSC personnel, noting that beyond speeding vehicles, operatives are also increasingly exposed to violent attacks, kidnapping, and targeted assaults.

He warned that the Corps would no longer tolerate acts that endanger its staff, stressing that offenders will face severe legal consequences.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Mr Mohammed urged Nigerians to honour the memory of the fallen officers by respecting traffic laws and showing regard for FRSC personnel on duty.

He also directed operatives nationwide to heighten their alertness and prioritise personal safety.

In addition, the Corps is stepping up engagements with relevant authorities to enhance protection for its officers and installations.

“The FRSC will continue to safeguard lives on Nigerian highways, but the safety of our personnel must equally be guaranteed,” he said.