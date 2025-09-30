Traders at the Trade Fair International Market in Lagos have staged a protest over what they described as unbearable hikes in shop rents, agent fees, and other charges imposed by market authorities.

In a viral video seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the traders accused market agents and management of imposing arbitrary levies that threatened their livelihoods.

The demonstrators, shut down sections of the market, chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards.

“We cannot survive with these outrageous charges,” one voice was heard saying. “Every year, they keep increasing the rent and adding new fees. How do they expect us to cope when sales are already low?”

Another trader in the footage echoed the frustration: “The burden is too much. We pay for rent, electricity, and security, and now they are introducing more fees. It is killing our businesses.”

Security operatives were seen at the scene to prevent escalation, while the protesters vowed to continue until their demands were addressed.

“We are not against paying rent, but it must be reasonable,” another voice in the video said. “What they are doing now is forcing many of us out of business.”

As of press time, market authorities had not issued an official response.

Online reactions

The protest quickly spread to social media, with many Nigerians weighing in on X.

One user, @BubuIfedinma, wrote, “For Balogun clusters, shop rent is N5m, attachments N2.5m, agents and agreement N2m. No reduction. How can a young man start life with N3m settlement money?”

Some urged caution. Uche Bakaadi advised, “In the age of online shopping, it’s archaic to protest in a place where you are not wanted. Don’t let Agberos backed by police find you still protesting.”

Others were sceptical about the outcome. Lord Barns remarked, “After all this noise, nothing will be done. They’ll still pay the rent and double their goods’ prices. Consumers will suffer the most.”

Not the first time

This is not the first time rent disputes have sparked tension at the market. In August 2024, when protests engulfed parts of Lagos, Trade Fair traders distanced themselves from the unrest and kept their stalls open.

“We need to keep working because people rely on this market,” trader Chukwudi Uche said at the time. “Shutting down is not an option.”

Another trader, Nwodika Solomon, also stressed then that the market had “never been closed.”

Despite their resilience, the latest demonstration underscores growing frustration among traders, raising fresh questions about affordability in one of Lagos’s busiest commercial hubs.