The Niger State Police Command has announced that its tactical team killed three suspected kidnappers during a clearance operation in Magama Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, and made available on Monday, the operation was carried out on 12 September at about 6:30 a.m. within Kokolo forest, via Kawo-Auna village, in Nasko.

Mr Abiodun said the command’s Special Task Team (STT), in collaboration with operatives of the Force Intelligence Department, Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS), and vigilante members, stormed the forest following credible intelligence on criminal hideouts.

“On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel. Three of the suspects were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot injuries. One victim was rescued unhurt,” the statement read.

Mr Abiodun said the team recovered items from the hideout, including two AK-74 rifles and 49 rounds of live ammunition.

He urged residents of neighbouring villages to report anyone found with gunshot injuries to the police or relevant security agencies.

In another development, the command also said two suspects were arrested for alleged thuggery and armed robbery during raids conducted by its anti-thuggery unit on 25 September at about 2 a.m. in Sabon-Titi, Tunga, Minna.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Murtala Abbas of Batsari LGA, Katsina State, and 20-year-old Hassan Ibrahim of Sabon-Titi, Minna.

Mr Abbas was found with two curved sickles, while Mr Ibrahim was arrested in possession of two locally fabricated guns, a police T-shirt, two damaged walkie-talkies and illicit substances.

The suspect reportedly confessed that the items were provided by some vigilante members in the area, while the police T-shirt was stolen from his uncle, a retired officer.

The police said the two are in custody and would be charged in court after investigations.

Also, the police arrested one Bashir Abubakar, 28, of Kebbi State, for alleged fraud and theft by trick.

The suspect was said to have visited a shop in New-Market, Kontagora, on 27 September, where he requested a mobile phone and accessories worth over N500,000. He reportedly left a bag with the attendant to guarantee that he would return with payment, but the bag was later discovered to contain neatly arranged paper cuttings resembling naira notes.

The police spokesperson said Mr Abubakar was recognised as the same individual who, in August, defrauded another shop in the same market of two phones valued at N240,000 after leaving behind a suspected stolen motorcycle.

The suspect was rescued from a mob attack by police operatives and is currently in custody for investigation and prosecution.