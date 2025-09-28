Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s strong commitment to tackling malnutrition and food insecurity across the state.

He revealed that the government has designed a food distribution programme targeting 120 vulnerable households per ward, with priority support for 35,000 discharged children.

The Governor further directed the Ministry of Health to establish and strengthen nutrition centres across all local governments, adopting best practices from Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) or Doctors without Borders facilities. He also announced the approval of a Tom Brown production factory in Katsina, with a larger food processing plant planned.

Governor Radda made this known today while receiving a delegation of French parliamentarians and the Global MSF Team, led by Mr. Stéphane Doyon, Head of Operations from Paris, who were in Katsina to explore areas of partnership.

The French parliamentarians and Global MSF Team began their mission with a visit to the Turai Yar’Adua Centre, where they interacted with medical staff and observed the interventions already in place.

They later paid a courtesy call on Governor Radda at Government House, accompanied by the Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Development Management Board (KTDMB), Mustapha Shehu, the Executive Director for Development Partners, the Commissioner of Health, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, and the ANRiN Project Coordinator.

In his remarks, Governor Radda described the situation in parts of the state as “very serious,” stressing that insecurity in frontline local governments has, for over ten years, crippled farmlands, reduced food availability, and worsened child nutrition.

“What I personally saw during my visits to the affected centres was mind-boggling, and it underscored the urgency of collective action,” Mr Radda said.

also commended the MSF for its ongoing work in the state, noting that the government treated the MSF report on malnutrition not as an attack, but as a wake-up call.

“It opened our eyes to the real scale of the problem, which was greater than initially thought.

Immediately, we set up a committee to work with MSF and other partners to propose both short- and long-term solutions,” he explained.

The governor emphasised that while government bears the primary responsibility, partnership with international organisations remains vital.

“Whatever support we receive—whether financial, technical, or material—will only complement what we are already doing with our limited resources. We are committed to sustainable solutions,” he assured.

Governor Radda expressed optimism that as peace continues to return to rural communities, more farmlands will become accessible, giving hope for sustainable food production.

“I sincerely thank you for visiting Katsina State and for prioritising our people in your mission. We look forward to working with you to bring lasting solutions to malnutrition and food insecurity,” he concluded.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Stéphane Doyon, Head of Operations, and the French parliamentarians praised the state government’s swift measures, including mass food distribution, provision of farm inputs, and peace-building initiatives that are enabling farmers to return to their fields.

They pledged the support of the French Parliament in Katsina’s efforts to combat malnutrition and strengthen food security.