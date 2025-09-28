Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will renew their historic rivalry with Ghana’s Black Starlets when both sides clash in the semi-final of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, on Tuesday.

The match, billed for Stade Charles Konan Banny at 8 p.m. Nigeria time, promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the tournament.

The Eaglets secured their place at the last-four stage after a tense goalless draw with Burkina Faso on Saturday evening at the Stade Lycée Scientifique.

Despite dominating possession and creating several openings, the Nigerian boys were unable to break down the Baby Stallions’ disciplined defence.

Burkina Faso relied on counter-attacks but were equally kept at bay by the resolute Nigerian backline.

Nigeria’s forward Boluwatife Thompson, whose dazzling runs and quick decision-making constantly unsettled the Burkinabe defence, was named Man of the Match.

The result meant Nigeria finished top of Group B, setting up the much-anticipated semi-final against Ghana.

Ghana, meanwhile, sealed second place in Group A after defeating Niger 3-1 in their final group fixture, courtesy of late goals from Kagawa Mensah and Robinho Yao Gavi.

Hosts Côte d’Ivoire topped the group with a maximum nine points, scoring six goals without conceding any, and will face Burkina Faso in the other semi-final.

For Nigeria, Tuesday’s clash is not just about reaching the final but also about securing a ticket to the 2025 Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

A win against Ghana would guarantee a return to the continental showpiece, further underlining the Eaglets’ reputation as perennial contenders at the youth level.

Head Coach Manu Garba, who guided Nigeria to FIFA U17 World Cup glory in 2013, has expressed confidence in his team’s progress.

Speaking with reporters in Cote d’Ivoire, Garba said his players are steadily improving despite being a new group with little international experience.

“My boys did very well against Benin Republic. That was their first international game, and most of them had never even boarded an airplane before this tournament. This is a completely new team, none of them played in the last edition of WAFU B in Ghana,” Garba explained.

“As the tournament progresses, they will get better. We want to win every match here because our goal is to remain champions of WAFU-B.”

The Golden Eaglets began their campaign in emphatic style, dismantling Benin Republic 4-1 with four goals scored inside 35 minutes.

That performance re-established them as one of the teams to beat, but their draw against Burkina Faso highlighted areas in need of improvement as the knockout rounds begin.

The rivalry with Ghana adds extra spice to the encounter. Both nations boast rich histories at the U17 level, with Nigeria winning the FIFA U17 World Cup a record five times, while Ghana has lifted the trophy twice and claimed two Africa U17 titles.

The Black Starlets last appeared at the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in 2017, when they finished runners-up and reached the World Cup quarter-finals.

For Nigeria, the stakes are equally high. The Eaglets are aiming to defend their regional crown and continue the country’s dominance at the youth level, but the real test will come against their West African neighbours in Tuesday’s semi-final.