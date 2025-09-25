The Katsina State Government has uncovered 3,488 ghost and unqualified workers in its local government and education system. It projects a monthly saving of ₦453.3 million if reforms from a new biometric screening are fully implemented.

Governor Dikko Radda disclosed this on Thursday after receiving the report of the Biometric Screening Committee, which reviewed the records of 50,172 staff across the 34 local government councils and Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

According to the findings, only 46,380 workers were verified as authentic staff. The committee discovered widespread irregularities, including fake certificates, falsified birth dates, absenteeism, double salaries, underage employment, and illegal promotions.

The report also revealed ₦4.6 million recovered from staff drawing multiple salaries from both state and federal agencies. In one case, the Education Secretary of Zango LEA was indicted for creating 24 ghost workers and attempting to pass them through the screening exercise.

Governor Radda, who described the exercise as the first unified digital database of LGC and LEA staff in Katsina’s history, said the reforms were necessary to free the state from financial leakages.

“Despite high revenue allocations, many local governments in Katsina still struggle to pay salaries because of these fraudulent practices. Councils such as Kafur, Malumfashi, and Daura carry very heavy wage bills, mostly due to workers who are not genuine,” Mr Radda said.

He directed that the committee’s recommendations be developed into a White Paper for full implementation, stressing that every irregularity must be addressed honestly and fairly.

Mr Radda disclosed that local governments had already saved about ₦500 million, a figure he said would rise to ₦5.7 billion when the committee’s recommendations take effect.

“I did this to save the state from the grip of a few. This is how we can have money to work for the general people in our local governments,” the governor added.

The screening exercise was carried out by a 10-member committee chaired by Abdullahi A. Gagare, with support from retired permanent secretaries, directors, co-opted members and security personnel.