Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, today administered the Oath of Office to two Special Advisers, officially inducting them into the State Executive Council. The ceremony, held at Government House, Katsina, was attended by friends, well-wishers, and prominent figures who came to witness the swearing-in of the new appointees. The newly appointed Special Advisers are Dr Tasiu Dahiru Dandagoro, Special Adviser on Quranic Education and Out-of-School Children and Aminu Lawal Jibia, Special Adviser on Community Development.

In his address, Governor Radda described the appointees as seasoned and capable leaders, expressing confidence in their ability to deliver effectively in their respective roles. Speaking on Dr Dandagoro’s appointment, the Governor emphasised the critical role of Quranic education and the urgent need to address challenges faced by out-of-school children in Katsina State. He said that Dr Dandagoro’s knowledge, wisdom, and experience make him the ideal candidate to fulfill this mandate successfully.

Regarding Mr Aminu Lawal Jibia, Governor Radda highlighted his long-standing influence and standing within his community, noting that he is well-positioned to implement programmes that will strengthen community development across the State. He congratulated both appointees and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant them wisdom, strength, and guidance in carrying out their duties. He urged them to embrace their roles with dedication and fully align their efforts with the administration’s “Building Your Future” agenda, stressing that their contributions are vital to the social and economic growth of Katsina State.

He further encouraged them to design and implement innovative policies and programmes aimed at improving the lives of citizens, particularly in the areas of education, children’s welfare, and community development. The governor reminded them that these appointments reflect not only their personal achievements but also the trust the people of Katsina State have placed in his administration, as expressed through their votes. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, Chief of Staff, Government House; Falalu Bawale, Head of the State Civil Service; and other members of the State Executive Council from across the State.