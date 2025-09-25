Cross River State Government has banned workbook-embedded textbooks in all government and private schools across the state.

The ban is part of a comprehensive package of education policy reforms designed to standardise practices in public and private schools, safeguard pupils’ welfare, and improve data management across the state.

The reforms were announced by the state Commissioner for Education, Stephen Odey, during a press briefing in Calabar on Wednesday.

According to Mr Odey, only textbooks approved by the Ministry of Education will be permitted in schools. Publishers are prohibited from embedding workbooks that make textbooks non-transferable. He said the policy is to ensure uniformity, cost savings, and textbook reuse among pupils.

The government also announced a uniform academic calendar for all public and private schools in the state, including opening and closing at the same time. It warned that schools that fail to comply risk sanctions, including derecognition and withholding of approval-to-operate.

To reduce unnecessary costs for parents, the state government also abolished graduation ceremonies for kindergarten, nursery, and non-exit classes, except Primary 6, JSS3, and SS3.

The commissioner further directed all schools to end classes at 1:00 p.m. for primary and 2 p.m. for secondary levels, and also banned compulsory after-school lessons to prevent mental fatigue, physical stress, and additional financial burdens on parents.

“The reforms make extra lessons optional but with parental consent, as the ministry will not be responsible for any issues arising outside the approved schedule.

“To combat rising drug use among students, every public and private school must establish anti-drug clubs to monitor and report incidents, raise awareness, and work with authorities to enforce discipline,“ he said.

As part of measures to prevent bullying, all schools have been mandated to establish Anti-Bullying Committees. Mr Odey warned that any student caught bullying will face instant expulsion to deter misconduct.

The commissioner said the initiative aims to create a safer and more respectful learning environment.

He said that beginning with the 2025/2026 academic session, all pupils—from Kindergarten to SS3—will be assigned a unique index number. The new system, he said, will improve data accuracy, prevent fraudulent transfers, and streamline admissions. Distribution of index numbers will begin in early 2026 once admission documentation is complete.

Mr Odey, who said that implementation takes effect immediately, advised school managers and proprietors to comply without delay, as violators will face sanctions.

The commissioner expressed gratitude to Governor Otu for endorsing the reforms, describing them as “a significant step toward achieving holistic, quality education for all Cross River children”.

Other states with similar policy

Mandatory new textbooks and uniforms for a new academic session in secondary schools are common among many private schools in Nigeria.

The new academic session has begun this month, and many parents and guardians in Nigeria are apprehensive about the financial burden of sending their children and wards back to school.

In August this year, the Anambra State Government banned the writing of assignments by students in textbooks, describing the practice as wasteful and unsustainable.

In Ondo State, the government, in August, prohibited the sessional changes of textbooks which prevents them from being reused by other students.