Ibadan, the city of warriors, scholars, and trailblazers, is about to write another golden chapter in its proud history. On Friday, 26th September, 2025, at Liberty Stadium by 6 PM, the people of Ibadan will gather to witness the coronation of the 44th Olubadan, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja.

For Ibadan, this is more than a royal ceremony, it is a moment of unity and celebration for a people whose resilience and spirit have always defined them. The Olubadan’s throne is not just a seat of power; it is the living soul of Ibadan, symbolising leadership, tradition, and the strength of community that has carried the city from its founding days into the present.

This coronation belongs to every son and daughter of Ibadan. It is a chance to reflect on the greatness of the city, to honor the ancestors who built it, and to welcome a leader who will guide it into a new era. Whether you live in the heart of Ibadan or far beyond, this moment calls every Ibadan indigene home, to celebrate, to rejoice, and to stand tall in pride.

As part of the celebrations, Goldberg Lager Beer, a brand that shares deep ties with the culture and traditions of Yorubaland, is proud to walk hand in hand with the people of Ibadan. For Goldberg, standing with Ibadan at this moment is about more than sponsorship, it is about honoring the heart of a people whose heritage inspires generations.

Speaking on this historic occasion, Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager of Goldberg Lager Beer, said:

“Ibadan is not just a city, it is a symbol of strength, tradition, and greatness. Olubadan is the custodian of this legacy, and his coronation is a celebration of the entire Ibadan spirit. Goldberg is proud to be here, raising a toast with the people, as we welcome a golden era under the reign of Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja”

On 26th September, when the drums sound and Liberty Stadium comes alive, it will not just be the coronation of a king. It will be Ibadan itself standing tall, celebrating its history, and embracing a golden future.