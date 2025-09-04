The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has revived its Annual Lecture Series after an eight-year break, aiming to enhance partnerships and promote global best practices in road safety management across Nigeria.

At the 8th edition held Wednesday in Abuja, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, described the lecture as a platform to deepen awareness and discourse on the persistent challenge of road traffic crashes.

Mr Mohammed identified road crashes as a significant public health issue requiring urgent national attention, reaffirming the corps’ commitment to adopting international partnerships and strategies to improve road safety outcomes.

He recalled that the inaugural lecture was held in 2009 under the theme “Sustainable Development and Road Safety,” and served as a yearly platform for advocacy and stakeholder engagement.

“Though the last edition took place in 2017, the 2025 revival aims to adopt global best practices as remedial actions for Nigeria and Africa’s road safety concerns,” he stated.

The Corps Marshal said the initiative aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its focus on sustainable transport development and improved public health through safer road systems.

He explained that the 2025 theme, “Road Safety Management and Emerging Transportation Trends: Global Partnership and Optimal Performance,” was carefully chosen to address evolving global and national transport issues.

Mr Mohammed added that the theme was in line with the United Nations Assembly’s resolution to reduce road crash fatalities and injuries in Africa by 50 per cent by the year 2030.

In spite of progress made through enforcement, public education, and advocacy, Mr Mohammed cited data showing an annual average of 5,000 deaths and more than 31,000 injuries from road crashes in Nigeria.

He stressed the need for more strategic resource mobilisation to fully implement the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS), which he described as the blueprint for multi-level road safety governance.

The Corps Marshal expressed confidence that the lecture’s resolutions would generate insights critical to the effective implementation and success of the national strategy across all levels of government.

Mr Mohammed also emphasised the pivotal role of the National Road Safety Advisory Council (NaRSAC), chaired by the Vice President, in harmonising stakeholder roles within the NRSS framework.

He said NaRSAC would drive effective collaboration between government agencies, private sector actors, and civil society groups, ensuring all parties contributed to achieving the NRSS objectives.

The FRSC boss thanked the Federal Government for its continued support, including improved funding and institutional strengthening, which had helped sustain the corps’ mandate and operational efficiency.

He also expressed optimism that the pending FRSC Amendment Bill, awaiting Senate concurrence, would enhance enforcement powers, improve staff welfare, and boost service delivery nationwide.

In his remarks, retired Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM), Bisi Kazeem, welcomed the lecture’s revival, describing it as a key platform for advocacy and national development through improved road safety practices.

Mr Kazeem said the lecture was initiated by former Corps Marshal Osita Chidoka, to give FRSC national and international visibility, while educating road users and other stakeholders on safety issues.

He noted that although it should have reached its 17th edition by now, the return of the lecture series demonstrated FRSC’s renewed commitment to deepening the national road safety conversation.

“It was created to raise awareness, highlight FRSC activities, and engage transporters, passengers, motorcyclists, and institutions in efforts to reduce road crashes,” Kazeem added.

In his goodwill message, Ali Muhammad Ali, managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), urged the media to amplify road safety messages and panel discussions from the event.

He said media organisations must take up the responsibility of educating motorists and the public, urging strict compliance with traffic rules and cautious behaviour on Nigerian roads.

“We are entering an era of smart traffic systems. Driverless cars exist elsewhere. The media must help Nigeria transition by supporting and promoting relevant transport safety policies,” he said.

Mr Ali commended the FRSC for its tireless work in reducing road deaths, curbing traffic indiscipline, and advancing smart traffic management, stressing the need for stronger media collaboration.

He noted that only through effective media support could the corps’ road safety campaigns achieved the wide acceptance needed to make meaningful, lasting impacts across the country.

The event was chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, and attended by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, among other top dignitaries and stakeholders.

Keynote speaker Saul Billingsley, executive director of the FIA Foundation, London, addressed the forum alongside retired DCMs, government officials, private sector partners, and civil society leaders.

