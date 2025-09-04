A chief magistrate’s court in Awka, Anambra State, has ordered the remand of a 33-year-old barber, Ihechukwu Korie, for the alleged rape of a minor.

Chief Magistrate U.E. Onochie, who presides over the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Offences Court in Awka, gave the order following a request by the prosecutor, Chinyere Okechukwu, a police inspector.

The defendant, who is facing one count of rape, was ordered to be remanded at the Awka correctional facility.

The magistrate adjourned the case until 24 September for report of compliance.

Earlier, Mr Okechukwu, said the defendant committed the offence on 19 August at Chicago Estate, Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The 14-year-old victim was sent by her aunt to get a haircut at the defendant’s shop.

“While she was seated, waiting for her turn, the defendant finished attending to the customer before her.

“He then stepped outside, looked around briefly, returned to the shop, locked the door and turned up the volume of the music.

“The defendant dragged the victim to a three-in-one seater chair meant for customers, forcefully removed her clothing and had carnal knowledge of her.

“He then used his handkerchief to wipe his sperm from her vagina. He eventually barbed her hair for free.

“After medical examination and enquiry at the Madonna Hospital and Maternity in Oba, a medical practitioner confirmed that the girl had been raped,” the prosecutor told the court.

She urged the court to remand the suspect at a correctional facility.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, claiming he was unaware of the girl’s age.

He alleged that their relationship was based on mutual feelings, which eventually led to the sexual encounter.

(NAN)