The Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Offences Court in Awka, Anambra State, has ordered the remand of a 30-year-old scrap dealer, Kalu Iloh, in a correctional facility.

The magistrate, U.E. Onochie, gave the order following Mr Iloh’s arraignment on a one-count charge of defilement.

The defendant was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome.

While the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge, the magistrate adjourned the case until 24 September for sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Chinyere Okechukwu, a police inspector, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on 13 August at Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

“The 42-year-old mother of the 13-year-old victim reported a case of defilement at the police station.

“She said she came back from a business trip and noticed that her daughter was walking in an unusual manner.

“On enquiry, her daughter told her that the defendant barged into the bathroom while she was urinating, forcefully removed her clothing and had canal knowledge of her.

“After medical examination at the Ntasi Sexual Assault Referral Centre at General Hospital Enugu-Ukwu, a medical practitioner confirmed that the girl had been defiled,” she told the court.

Ms Okechukwu said the offence contravened Sections 130(2) (a) (b) of the Administration Criminal Justice Law 2022.

(NAN)