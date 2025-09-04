PadHer, a Nigerian-founded social enterprise led by Chika Nwaogu, has received a $140,000 grant from the Chocolonely Foundation to expand its menstrual health education initiative in Ghana’s Volta Region.

Founded to empower schoolgirls across Africa with menstrual and sexual health knowledge, PadHer combines comic books, animations, and digital games to make learning engaging and stigma-free.

The founder and Executive Director, Chika Nwaogu, expressed gratitude for the support, adding that the grant marks a significant milestone. “Every girl we reach is a girl who doesn’t have to feel shame, skip school, or doubt her worth because of her period. Our mission is to ensure no girl is left behind,” he stated.

The funding will support PadHer’s partnership with Girls Club Ghana to reach thousands of girls with both education and reusable sanitary products.

The grant for PadHer is a game-changer. “With our comic-based curriculum and trusted local partners, we are set to provide dignity-preserving menstrual health education across schools in Ghana,” he said.

PadHer’s innovative approach has earned international recognition. The initiative was recently listed on the EduEvidence Global EdTech Evidence List, certifying it as a validated, research-backed education solution.

It has also impacted over 100,000 girls across Africa and, for the third time, was recognised by global nonprofit Hundred as one of the world’s most impactful and scalable educational innovations.

With growing support and expanding reach, PadHer is helping to shift the narrative around menstruation—breaking taboos and restoring confidence among African schoolgirls.

SIGNED

Thelma Teetee Ahamba, Director of Operations and Partnerships