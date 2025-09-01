President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and aligning its foreign relations with evolving global trends in trade, politics, and culture.

The President, who received the Vice President of the Republic of Colombia, Francia Márquez, at the State House in Abuja on Monday, noted that global economic volatility and shifting international policies will necessitate new partners for shared prosperity.

President Tinubu assured the delegation of senior government, business, and diplomatic officials from the South American country that Nigeria will replicate the agreements signed with Brazil on aviation and consular issues with Colombia.

The President stated that the conclusions of all the bilateral meetings and the agreements signed, under the supervision of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will receive speedy attention.

“I believe the Vice President and his team have done the job. Our business opportunities with Colombia have already been enhanced. I support every aspect that you have agreed on.

“Particularly for Colombia, the agreement we entered with Brazil can easily be replicated in aviation, and our diplomatic relations can be enhanced. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will accelerate that,” he said.

President Tinubu urged the business leaders to explore opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and agriculture.

The president said Nigeria’s youthful and growing population presents a good market and a skilled workforce to bolster investments.

Vice President Shettima remarked that the visit from the Colombian Vice President would rekindle ancestral connections disrupted by slavery and colonialism, positioning both nations for a prosperous partnership. He highlighted the political and cultural similarities that will foster healthy economic collaboration.

The Vice President of Colombia highlighted several areas for strengthening bilateral relations, including aviation, visas, political consultations, cultural exchanges, and trade.

“As the first black Vice President of Colombia, I am extremely delighted to lead this visit to the land of our ancestors. Our ancestors were taken away from Africa centuries ago,” she said.

Mrs Marquez said her visit will kick-start a long-lasting relationship built on substantial cultural similarity and heritage.

She assured that relations with Nigeria would benefit both countries, particularly in areas such as social justice, gender equality, and inclusivity.

“We have had a meeting with the business leaders in aviation on the need to start direct flights to Colombia,” the Vice President added.

Mrs Marquez said that Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa and the African Union’s role in restoration and reparation will enhance relations with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Present at the meeting were Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Coordinating Minister of Finance and Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

September 1, 2025