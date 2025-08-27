The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has called for enhanced partnership and complementary funding support from the World Bank to consolidate development and scale up access to quality healthcare for the people of the state.

Governor Sule made the call on Monday when he led a delegation to the World Bank Country Office in Abuja. The governor was accompanied by the State Commissioner for Finance, Munira Abdullahi; Commissioner for Health, Gaza Gwamna; Commissioner for Education, John Mamman; and the Executive Secretary of the Primary Health Care Development Agency, Usman Iskilu.

The delegation formally engaged the new World Bank Country Director, Mathew Verghis, and highlighted the progress Nasarawa State has recorded in strengthening healthcare service delivery across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Strategic Communication, Nasarawa State Government House (NSGH) and shared on the official Facebook page of the Government of Nasarawa State, Mr Sule said: “Our administration has made deliberate investments to improve healthcare delivery, but we cannot achieve our vision in isolation.

We are seeking strengthened partnership and complementary funding support from the World Bank to ensure that every community in Nasarawa State has access to quality and affordable health services.”

The governor also reiterated the state government’s commitment to advancing healthcare through initiatives such as the Health Insurance Scheme, the Impact Project, maternal and child health interventions, the NG-CARES programme, as well as the ongoing drive to establish functional healthcare facilities in all 147 electoral wards of the state.