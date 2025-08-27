The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, says the Governor Caleb Mutfwang administration supports the establishment of state police as a viable option to address the peculiar security challenges in the state.

Mrs Ramnap stated this on Monday during a live programme on Dr. Fish FM 90.1.in Jos.

She said that while the state government continues to collaborate with federal security agencies, creating a state police system will help bring security closer to the grassroots.

“The security realities in Plateau require tailored responses. Establishing state police remains a viable measure to ensure peace and safety in our communities,” she said.

The commissioner also highlighted other reforms by the administration, including interventions in the transport and land sectors.

She said the government was working to improve transport infrastructure and services to ease the movement of goods and people, open up markets, and create jobs.

According to her, the ongoing train services in the state are part of efforts to enhance mobility and boost economic activities.

On land administration, Mrs Ramnap said formal registration protects citizens from disputes, promotes access to credit, and supports orderly urban development.

She disclosed that the government has approved a 50 per cent discount on land registration fees to encourage more residents to regularise their land titles.

She further assured that the government remains determined to strengthen security through the deployment of personnel, enhanced community vigilance, and sustained engagement with stakeholders.

The commissioner urged residents to support government reforms in the transport and land sectors while cooperating with security agencies to consolidate peace and stability in the state.