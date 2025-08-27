The future of Nigerian attacking midfielder Chrisantus Uche is set for a dramatic turn, with Getafe president Ángel Torres confirming that the 22-year-old will undergo a medical at Wolverhampton Wanderers today (Wednesday) ahead of a €20 million switch to the Premier League.

Uche, one of Getafe’s brightest young assets, has long been tipped for a move abroad after impressing in La Liga. This summer, he attracted concrete interest from several Premier League sides including Brentford, Leeds United, Wolves, and Sunderland, but it is Wolves who have won the race, having seen their €20m bid accepted.

Getafe President’s Frustration: “We are ruining La Liga”

While Uche’s move is seen as a big step forward for his career, Getafe president Ángel Torres did not hide his frustration at being forced into the sale.

Speaking to DAZN on Tuesday, Torres vented at the Spanish league authorities:

“We are only selling Chrisantus Uche to Wolves because of La Liga. We have to sell. We are ruining La Liga by continuously selling. I am forced to sell him, I have no other choice. Tomorrow (today) he undergoes the medical and the deal is signed with Wolves.”

His comments highlight a growing frustration among smaller La Liga clubs, who feel squeezed by financial regulations and forced to offload their best players to survive.

Uche: The Nigerian gem Wolves have secured

For Uche, the move represents a career-defining step. Born in Lagos, the attacking midfielder has steadily risen through the ranks in Spain, becoming one of Getafe’s standout performers last season with his flair, vision, and ability to dictate play from midfield.

At just 22, Uche has already caught the attention of Nigerian fans, many of whom see him as part of the country’s next generation of European-based stars capable of shaping the Super Eagles’ future.

His arrival in England will also bolster Wolves’ creativity in attack, with manager Vítor Pereira eager to add dynamism to a side that has struggled at the start of the campaign.

Wolves’ transfer puzzle: Uche and Larsen

Interestingly, Uche’s signing comes at a time when Wolves are dealing with their own transfer uncertainties. Norwegian striker Jørgen Strand Larsen has been the subject of a £50m bid from Newcastle United, who see him as an alternative to unsettled forward Alexander Isak.

Wolves have rejected Newcastle’s approach, with Pereira keen to keep Larsen. Reports suggest he is considering pairing the Norwegian with Uche in attack a potential new partnership that could change Wolves’ fortunes after opening the Premier League season with back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Bournemouth.