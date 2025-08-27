When Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of Rasheedat Ajibade, the Nigerian forward known for her relentless energy, leadership, and eye for goal, it marked not only a major transfer coup for the French giants but also a defining step in the Super Falcons captain’s career.

For Ajibade, affectionately called “The Girl with the Blue Hair,” the move from Spain to Paris represents more than just a change of scenery; it is a fresh challenge at one of the most prestigious clubs in women’s football.

Speaking to PSG’s media team for the first time since her arrival in the French capital, she was all smiles, radiating the same fearless confidence that has made her a symbol of ambition for Nigerian football.

On joining PSG: A dream and a new challenge

“I’m very excited. As soon as I heard the club was interested, I couldn’t wait to come. I’m very excited and looking forward to the start of the season,” Ajibade said, her voice carrying both relief and anticipation.

After several seasons in Spain with Atlético Madrid, where she established herself as one of La Liga Femenina’s most versatile forwards, Ajibade knows this next chapter demands even more from her.

“It’s a new challenge. Especially coming to this prestigious club, with incredible talent, incredible players, incredible people. I think that here I’m going to have the opportunity to grow as a player and as a person, and that I have a lot to learn. And I believe this is the perfect place to evolve, learn, and become the best version of myself.”

On the French League: Physical, tactical, and fiercely competitive

The Nigerian international, who has faced the toughest defenders across Africa and Europe, has studied her new terrain closely.

“I watched the French championship, it’s a league I follow very closely because some of my teammates in the national team also play there. So I know that it’s a physical and tactical championship. It’s an interesting championship, in which I can’t wait to find my feet.”

Her assessment is accurate. France’s D1 Arkema is one of the most competitive women’s leagues in the world, dominated by the historic rivalry between PSG and Olympique Lyonnais. For Ajibade, it is the kind of battleground where her determination and big-game temperament can thrive, as in the Madrid derbies back in her days in Spain.

On the Champions League: A stage for dreams

This season also introduces a new format in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, a competition Ajibade has long dreamed of conquering.

“I think it’s great, it’s incredible. And I think this new format makes the game much better. Anything can happen and everyone has to fight to qualify. So it’s going to increase the level of competition and allow us to see more teams.”

Her words reflect her hunger for the big stage, the kind that cements legacies.

On Jennifer Echegini: A Sister in Paris

Perhaps one of the most intriguing subplots of her PSG journey is her reunion with Jennifer Echegini, her Super Falcons teammate.

“Yes, I think it will play a very important role in my quick integration into the team, because when you join a teammate with whom you have played a lot of time in the national team, someone who comes from the same country, it helps to integrate quickly with the rest of the players as well.”

Her voice softens when she speaks of Echegini.

“We know each other very well. I have the privilege of being the captain of our national team, so I have to relate to everyone in the team. So I get to know each and every one of them. And Joe, I call her my sister because she is a unique person. She is an extraordinary and exceptional footballer, but also a very pleasant person to have a relationship with.”

That bond, forged in green and white, will now fuel PSG’s quest for silverware.

On PSG’s Image: A Club she’s always admired

Ajibade makes no attempt to hide her long-standing admiration for PSG.

“Paris is a unique club. I promise you, it’s a team I’ve admired for a very long time. I follow men’s and women’s football a lot here. And it’s a place where I’ve seen players develop and do great things. The club has been successful and has had good results in competitions.

“Looking at the club’s history, its values, and its objectives, I think it’s a very great club. I also think it’s a place where many young players can grow and develop. In my eyes, it’s a very great club.”

On Nigeria’s love for PSG: Okocha’s legacy

For Nigerian fans, PSG has long been more than just a European powerhouse, it carries the legacy of one of Africa’s most beloved icons, Jay-Jay Okocha.

“In Nigeria too, I think it’s one of the most followed clubs. And of course, if you look at the success of the men’s team, which won the Champions League, that’s also a very important parameter.

“We also had a player like Jay-Jay Okocha who played for the club. So that’s huge for us, and I think Paris Saint-Germain has made its mark in Nigeria thanks to Okocha, his extraordinary qualities and everything that goes with it.”

Ajibade’s tone hardens slightly when she emphasises Okocha’s status back home.

“Okocha is a very important player for us, he is an icon and a legend that we do not take lightly. We do not joke with him at all! So there is a strong connection between Paris and Nigeria, and I think most Nigerian players, boys and girls, dream of playing for Paris Saint-Germain one day.”

The next chapter

For PSG, Ajibade’s signing is both a statement of intent and a nod to the growing influence of African football on the global stage. For Ajibade, it is another chance to lead by example; not just for Paris, but for Nigeria, where every step she takes is watched with pride.

And for Nigerian fans, her move cements the bond between Paris and Lagos, between the Rouge et Bleu and the Super Falcons.

“This is the perfect place to evolve, learn, and become the best version of myself,” Ajibade says.

Paris now waits to see that version unfold.