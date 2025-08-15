The police command in Anambra State has barred members of the state vigilante operatives, hunters and other quasi-security outfits from participating in Saturday’s by-election duties.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement issued in Awka on Friday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, quoted the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Godwin Eze, supervisory officer in charge of security in the elections, as saying that only duly accredited security personnel would be allowed to participate in the polls.

“In line with the directive of the Inspector-General, Kayode Egbetokun, Eze has been deployed as the Supervisory Officer for the Anambra by-elections slated for 16 August.

“Consequently, he has assumed full charge of the deployment of officers and men for the exercise.

“The AIG in his address emphasised that only duly accredited security personnel will be permitted to participate in election duties.

“Consequently, all vigilante operatives, hunters, and other quasi-security outfits are strictly prohibited from any form of engagement during the exercise,” Mr Ikenga stated.

Local vigilantes in Nigeria sometimes compound the country’s security challenges because of partisan interests and lack of professionalism, even though there are reported cases where they have helped in the crackdown on criminal gangs.

Mr Ikenga said that in order to ensure safe and hitch-free elections, there shall be restrictions on vehicular movement from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the affected areas throughout the election period.

According to him, the areas include Nnewi North and South, Orumba North and South, Ekwusigo, Aguata and Ihiala local government areas, for the Anambra South Senatorial District.

Other areas include Onitsha North Constituency 1, as well as Awka South LGA.

The police spokesperson explained that the restriction was a proactive measure to deter criminal activities, reduce the risk of electoral violence, and guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials, and security personnel.

The command assured residents of its readiness to safeguard the electoral process, while urging citizens to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security personnel deployed for the exercise.

The Independent National Electoral Commission scheduled the two by-elections to fill the vacancies created by the death of a senator, Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (Anambra South) and Justice Azuka of the Labour Party (Onitsha North State Constituency).

(NAN)