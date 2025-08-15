The Police Command in Edo State has deployed 7,825 personnel, and ordered a restriction of movement for the Saturday by-elections in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting by-elections for the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency seats at the National Assembly.

The elections followed the emergence of Monday Okpebholo as the governor of Edo in the September 2024 governorship election in the state, while the Ovia Federal Constituency seat became vacant sequel to the election of the erstwhile occupant, Dennis Idahosa, as deputy governor in the off-cycle election.

A statement issued in Benin on Friday by the police spokesperson in Edo, Moses Iyamu, said the personnel were drawn from different formations and units.

According to him, these include Zone 5 headquarters, the command, Police Mobile Force, Special Intervention Squad, and the Election Monitoring Team from the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Mr Yamu, a superintendent of police, quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday Agbonika, as saying that the deployment was designed to ensure adequate security before, during, and after the polls.

This, he said, was to guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials, and materials, as well as to maintain law and order.

The police spokesperson said the command also imposed a restriction of movement from midnight on Friday to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday in all areas where elections would be held.

“This measure is to prevent any form of interference, disruption, or breach of peace during the electoral process,” he said.

He urged members of the public to comply with the directive, noting that only people on essential duties with valid identification would be allowed passage during the restriction.

He said the commissioner warned that anyone found violating the order or engaging in acts capable of disrupting the election or undermining the peace would face the full weight of the law.

“While assuring residents of the command’s neutrality and professionalism, Mr Agbonika encouraged eligible voters to come out and exercise their civic responsibility without fear.

“Adequate arrangements have been made for the safety of everyone,” he said.

(NAN)