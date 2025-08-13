The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) and members of the panel investigating abuses within the service on Wednesday lamented the shortage of skilled manpower and proper facilities for rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

They raised the issues during the panel’s sitting, which began its third phase on Monday.

Wednesday’s discussions centered on the NCoS’ poor facilities, inadequate manpower, the training programme and earning scheme for inmates.

I.N Idris, a NCoS delegate, spoke on the lack of skilled officers for vocational training of inmates.

“So the important thing is that in this recruitment, please help us to put the word across, so that the CG will be able to bring these people in, so that the workshops do not become moribund,” he said.

He said explained that there is the Inmates Training and Productivity (ITP) established in line with Section 14 of the NCoS, 2019, for effective rehabilitation of inmates. He said the effectiveness of the training was being hampered by poor and inadequate facilities and manpower shortage.

Mr Idris also said the NCoS has in place an earning scheme to empower inmates.

For reintegration into society, he also said well-behaved inmates are issued starter packs and certificates of good behaviour upon discharge. This is ensured to prevent discrimination.

He also identified an after-care unit to monitor ex-offenders.

Panel raises concerns

A member of the panel, Iyke Ezeugo, also noted the inadequacy of skilled manpower and facilities as well as congestion and shutdown of workshops in some centres.

Mr Ezeugo lamented that vocational training takes place under the tree in some centres.

In July, the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions called for an urgent infrastructural overhaul of Nigeria’s correctional centres, citing years of neglect, chronic overcrowding, and inadequate inmate welfare.

The secretary of the panel, Uju Agomoh, said that it was important to bring these challenges to light, “So that people truly can see the need to provide support. So the government truly can see the need to fund this issue.”

Ms Agomoh noted the shortage of welfare officers in Borno custodial centre, the absence of school activity in Owerri custodial centre, and the workshop in Abakali female custodial centre.

The Nigerian prison system was renamed in 2019 as a mark of shifting its focus from a punitive approach to a rehabilitative approach

However, In July, Nasarawa State Chief Judge, Aisha Bashir-Aliyu, noted that the name change has not brought the intended reforms.

Ms Bashir-Aliyu said the issues of overcrowding, inadequate facilities, and a lack of comprehensive rehabilitation programmes have defied the efforts at reforming the Nigerian prisons.

NCoS issues directives

On Wednesday, the panel asked the NCoS to submit the records of inmates who have benefited from the earning scheme, starter packs, and the status of the aftercare unit.

Mr Ezeugo urged NCoS officers to prioritise character reformation.

Ms Agomoh stated that the NCoS should ensure that it abides by the mandate of Section 10 of the NCoS Act, 2019, which deals with ensuring detainees are treated humanely and equipped with tools for successful reintegration into society.

The panel also directed the NCoS to provide the total number of correctional centres in each state and the status of each of their workshops and other activities.

A. Ismail of the Inmates Educational Foundation recommended a standardised and structured academic programme in the centres.

He also called for the representation of youths in committees that make decisions relating to custodial centres.

NCoS representative, Mr Idris, pleaded with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to partner with the NCoS in the aspect of industrial training for the inmates.

Following Tuesday’s discussion on the treatment of female inmates, Benjamin Olowojebutu, First Vice President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), pledged 4,000 sanitary pads for female inmates monthly.

“I spoke to a few of my friends who produce sanitary pads, and so we will be supporting the correctional centres with 4,000 pads at the end of the month. And I will do that every month, as the case may be,” he said.