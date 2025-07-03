Nasarawa State Chief Judge, Aisha Bashir-Aliyu, on Thursday gave a candid review of the state of Nigerian prisons, lamenting how they have turned many innocent inmates into hardened criminals.

Represented by the state Secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC), Yahaya Shafa, the chief judge gave the remark on Thursday in Ado, Karu Local Government Area of the state, during the launch of the “Restored Voices Shelter” The shelter was built by a non-governmental organisation, Restorative Justice for Africa Initiative (REJA Initiative) to provide temporary shelter for those released from incarceration.

The chief judge, who expressed concerns over the lacuna in the justice system, stated that the system was plagued with recidivism, largely due to a lack of post-release care.

“During our decongestion exercises, we noticed recurring faces. It’s clear many leave detentions and return because they have nowhere else to go,” she said, adding, “Some go in innocent but come out hardened. We must break this cycle,” the chief judge said, adding that Nasarawa State was working towards setting up rehabilitation homes for children and vulnerable ex-detainees.”

The Nigerian prisons system was renamed the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in 2019, formalised by the Nigerian Correctional Service Act.

The change was aimed at establishing a shift from a punitive to a rehabilitative approach to incarceration.

The new law also established custodial and non-custodial services.

However, Ms Bashir-Aliyu’s remarks on Thursday tally with a popular view that the name change or the new law has not brought the intended reforms.

Issues of overcrowding, inadequate facilities, and a lack of comprehensive rehabilitation programmes have defied the efforts at reforming the Nigerian prisons.

Her remarks also highlight a major flaw in the Nigerian criminal justice system which keeps many suspects in years-long detention to await trials that the prosecution has no evidence to pursue.

Effect of lack of post-incarceration care

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that REJA Initiative’s idea of providing temporary shelter for those released from incarceration, was to ensure a post-incarceration care for the ex-correctional centre inmates, especially those who are unjustly detained.

The Executive Director of REJA Initiative, Oseriemen Shobanke, said the initiative was borne out of the need to provide dignity and direction for people released from prison, many of whom have nowhere to go.

“We realised that after facilitating the release of many unjustly detained persons, they are left stranded,” she said.

“Where do they go? As human beings, they deserve a return to dignity. That’s why we established this shelter.

“It is not a permanent residence but a post-incarceration transition house to support reintegration. Many of them are still out there, with no place to turn,” she said.

She called for greater efforts to reintegrate unjustly incarcerated persons back into society.

Ms Shobanke, who explained that the REJA Initiative began the idea in 2020, called on government agencies, development partners and individuals to support the efforts to close the reintegration gap within the justice system.

The Nasarawa State’s chief judge, Ms Bashir-Aliyu, assured the NGO of its partnership to ensure quick dispensation of justice in the state.

Timely intervention

Also speaking, Oluwatoyin Badejogbin of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC), described the project as timely and impactful.

“We are deeply touched by this intervention. What happens to people after their release from prison has always been a concern for us.

“The justice system currently lacks a structured approach for reintegration. Without support, many return to crime or suffer social rejection,” he said.

Jacob Tsado of the Prison Fellowship of Nigeria in a good will message also highlighted ongoing efforts with various state governments to embed restorative justice practices in the court system as a means of reducing overcrowding in correctional facilities.

NAN reports that a major highlight of the event was the launch of a Model Practice Direction on Restorative Justice for Nigerian Courts, alongside the unveiling and facility tour of the new shelter home, marked by a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony.

