The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured Nigerians that the country will enjoy full and uninterrupted electricity supply before President Bola Tinubu leaves office.

Bolaji Tunji, special adviser on strategic communication and media relations to Mr Adelabu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Tunji said that the minister gave the assurance during the commissioning of the Kwaru 1X15 MVA 33/11KV injection substation in the Ikotun-Egbe suburb of Lagos on Saturday.

“Nigerians have once again been assured of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s determination to ensure that citizens enjoy full and uninterrupted electricity supply before he leaves office,” the statement said.

Mr Adelabu said the president has continued to implement measures aimed at improving power generation, transmission, and distribution across the country.

“The present administration in Nigeria, led by His Excellency, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with the Renewed Hope Agenda, recognises that energy is not merely a commodity; it is the backbone of economic growth and job creation.

“To ensure the growth and sustainability of the sector, the federal government of Nigeria continues to implement a multi-pronged approach, which has yielded some remarkable achievements,” Mr Adelabu was quoted as saying.

Beyond improving electricity supply to communities such as Abaranje, Isijola, Igando Road, Omoboriowo, Okerube, and surrounding areas, Mr Adelabu emphasised that the project would have far-reaching benefits for Lagos State’s economy.

“This initiative will reduce operational challenges caused by power shortages, provide direct support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), stimulate economic growth, and create new job opportunities,” he added.

He highlighted the key achievements under Mr Tinubu to include “the decentralisation and liberalisation of the power sector through the Electricity Act 2023, which has activated twelve state electricity markets and led to the development of a National Integrated Electricity Policy after 24 years.

“The attraction of over $2 billion in fresh investments to expand electricity access,” as well as “the transition towards full commercialisation, which increased the sector’s revenue by 70 per cent in 2024,” he said.

Other milestones, according to Mr Adelabu, include an increase in Nigeria’s installed generation capacity from 13GW to 14GW, with an all-time peak of 5,801.44 MW and a maximum daily energy record of 128,370.75 MWh on March 4, 2025.

The minister acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly in distribution, where “loss levels exceed regulatory limits, market remittances fall short, and customer complaints about service disruptions persist.”

He assured that the Federal Ministry of Power under his leadership, remains fully committed to working with Distribution Companies (DisCos) to address these issues and ensure energy security nationwide.

“The Federal Ministry of Power remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance energy reliability and affordability for all customers,” he said.