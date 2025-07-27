President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria on their victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, securing their record 10th continental title.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Super Falcons defeated the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the final match played on Sunday.

President Tinubu was quoted by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, as saying, “The Super Falcons’ spectacular performance tonight in Rabat, coming from behind to beat a spirited Moroccan side playing in front of a passionate home crowd, exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit.”

“With hard work, dedication, and tenacity, you have achieved the mission the nation dreamed of and prayed for. The nation looks forward to welcoming our champions. Congratulations! Nigeria celebrates you.”

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President,

Information and Strategy

July 26, 2025