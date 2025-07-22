Another Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member in the House of Representatives, Mark Esset, on Tuesday, dumped the opposition party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Esset, who represents Uyo/Uruan/Nsit Atai/Ibesikpo Asutan Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State and chairs the House Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Relations, announced his defection in a letter read on the floor during plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.
Citing unresolved internal crises within the PDP as his reason for leaving, Mr Esset’s move marks a continuation of the exodus from the party, particularly among lawmakers from Akwa Ibom, a state once considered a PDP stronghold.
However, the defection drew strong objections from the opposition bench. The House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, raised a point of order, invoking constitutional provisions to argue that Mr Esset’s seat should be declared vacant.
Mr Chinda noted that defection is only permitted under Section 68(1)(g) of the Constitution if there is a division within the party at the national level.
However, his objection was swiftly overruled by Mr Kalu, effectively allowing the defection to stand.
Mr Esset’s departure brings to eight the number of lawmakers from Akwa Ibom State who have defected to the APC in less than a month, signalling shifting political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Just three weeks ago, seven other lawmakers from the state, six from the PDP and one from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) defected to the APC.
The earlier defectors include Unyime Idem (Ukanafun/Oruk Anam), Esin Etim (Mbo/Okobo/Oron/Udung Uko/Urue Offong/Oruko), Ekpo Asuquo (Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium), Uduak Odudoh (Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo), Okpolupm Etteh (Eket/Esit Eket/Ibeno/Onna), Okon Bassey (Itu/Ibiono Ibom), amongst others.
The state governor, Umo Eno, had in June defected to the APC alongside some of his appointees.
