The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has approved the demotion of a court registrar, Adamu Salisu, for forgery and falsification of affidavits of service.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson for the Kano State judiciary, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim in Kano.

He said that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the commission’s 84th meeting held on Friday.

Mr Jibo-Ibrahim said after deliberations, the commission demoted Mr Salisu from Grade Level 13 to Grade Level 12 and removed him from his position as registrar in charge of High Court No. 13.

“He was also issued a strong warning to desist from any further unethical conduct or influencing others to commit similar acts, failing which stricter sanctions including criminal prosecution will be taken against him,” he added.

The action, he said, was taken in line with the JSC’s mandate to uphold integrity and discipline within the judicial arm of government.

“Salisu forged the signature of a bailiff and unlawfully signed documents as a Commissioner for Oaths.

”He admitted guilt and was found liable for gross misconduct,” he said.

He also said that Mr Yusuf Ayuba, a clerical assistant attached to High Court No. 8, Miller Road, was investigated by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC) and found to have absented himself from his duty post without justification for four months.

“The commission demoted him from Grade Level 5 to Grade Level 4 as punishment for gross misconduct,” Mr Jibo-brahim stated.

He added that the sanctions were intended to serve as a deterrent to other staff and curb absenteeism within the judiciary staff.

“The commission reiterates its non- tolerance policy on misconduct and reaffirms its commitment to enforcing discipline, accountability and professional ethics across all cadres of the judiciary” he said.

(NAN)

