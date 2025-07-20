A High Court of Justice of Zamfara State has restrained Bashar Aliyu from parading himself as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Justice Muhammad Gusau of the court, who gave the order, also stopped eight others from parading themselves as members of the State House of Assembly.

The court held in its ruling on a motion filed by the State House of Assembly dated 23 June, 2025, that: “Consequently, it is hereby ordered as follows:

“That the 1st Respondent (Aliyu) by himself including his Agents, Employees, Officials, Privies, and or all those purporting to be acting for him or other persons howsoever and whosoever called are hereby restrained in the interim from parading himself as the Speaker of the Applicant or assumiing the functions of the Speaker of the Applicant pending the hearing and determination of the motion No. ZMS/GS/M.228/2025.

“That the 2nd – 9th Respondents by themselves, including their Agents, Employees, Officials Privies and or all those purporting to be acting for them or to have derived title from them or other persons, howsoever and whosoever called, are hereby restrained in the interim from further conducting illegal session or making any resolution to appoint a speaker to the 1st Applicant pending the determination of motion No. ZMS/GS/M.228/2025.

