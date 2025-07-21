Former Nigerian international and veteran coach Kadiri Ikhana, MON, is on the road to recovery following a serious health scare that saw him admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State last week.
The uplifting update was shared by his former Green Eagles teammate, Segun Odegbami, who had earlier raised the alarm about Ikhana’s critical condition, calling for national support.
Now, in what Odegbami describes as “nothing short of a miracle,” the 73-year-old legend has regained strength and has even resumed light movement.
“That ‘Kawawa’ is back on his feet is true and nothing short of a miracle,” Mr Odegbami wrote late Sunday. “He recovered quickly and was discharged after receiving treatment and undergoing full medical tests.”
Odegbami confirmed that the Edo State Government covered all of Ikhana’s medical expenses, a gesture widely appreciated by the football community.
According to him, Ikhana is still on strong medications and continues to use a catheter, but his spirits are high and his condition is steadily improving.
“He assures me that he is getting better every day,” Odegbami said. “He was cheerful and very grateful to all those who came to support him morally, physically, financially and spiritually.”
Ikhana has since left Auchi for Abuja, where he is expected to continue resting and receive further treatment in a more private setting.
The 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner and 2003 CAF Coach of the Year had been critically ill before being rushed to the hospital by Austin Braimoh.
The alarm raised by Odegbami last week sparked an outpouring of goodwill from Nigerians at home and abroad, including Edo State officials, former colleagues, and well-meaning citizens.
Ikhana himself asked that Odegbami publicly express his gratitude:
“He wants me to thank all Nigerians for their shower of love and prayers,” Mr Odegbami noted.
This positive development comes amid a difficult season for Nigerian sports, which has seen the deaths of several notable figures in recent months—including Peter Rufai, Monday Sinclair, and Christian Chukwu—prompting wider concern about the health and welfare of retired athletes.
Ikhana remains one of Nigeria’s most decorated football figures—both as a player with Bendel Insurance and the national team, and as a coach who won league titles and continental honours, most notably with Enyimba in 2003 when he lifted the CAF Champions League.
“On behalf of the entire Ikhana family, Kadiri’s siblings and his children (abroad and in Nigeria, that have all being in touch with me), we thank the Creator of the Universe, the Government of Edo State, his friends, particularly Shettima, Hon Austin Braimoh, Chief Peter Dunia, and several other concerned Nigerians that rose up to support and pray for him” Mr Odegbami concluded.
