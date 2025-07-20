Actress Bimpe Akintunde welcomed second child

Nollywood actress Bimpe Akintunde announced the birth of her second child via Instagram, sharing photos of her baby bump in a flowing brown gown.

She expressed gratitude to God for a safe delivery.

Akintunde, who has a daughter from a previous relationship, named her newborn Olutunu Amoke.

She made her acting debut in 2007 with the film ‘Oore’ and gained popularity for her role as ‘Wasila Coded’.

Angela Okorie apologised to Mercy Johnson, Ned Nwoko after online spat

Actress Angela Okorie apologised to her colleague Mercy Johnson and Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents the Delta North senatorial district in the Nigerian Senate, after months of social media clashes.

The feud began in June when Okorie accused Johnson of battling an illness and using religious language that, according to her, did not match her behaviour.

She also urged Johnson to seek forgiveness from those she hurt.

The dispute escalated to include Regina Daniels, Mr Nwoko’s wife, who exchanged harsh words with Okorie online. Okorie, in retaliation, referred to Mr Nwoko as an ‘ancestor’ and claimed she could never associate with ‘dirty people.’

Eventually, Okorie admitted on her Instagram page that her emotions got the best of her, and she expressed remorse for the hurtful comments.

She also apologised to Mr Nwoko, acknowledging their past cordial relationship.

Moji Afolayan recounted her father’s death

Actress Moji Afolayan revealed in an interview on ‘Oyinmomo TV’ that her father, veteran filmmaker Adeyemi Afolayan (aka Ade Love), died on 30 December 1996 during the festive season.

She said he appeared fine before a family trip to Kwara but fell ill shortly after a celebration, possibly due to stress.

She added that he was taken to Ilorin for treatment but insisted on returning to Lagos, where he died.

Ade Love pioneered the Nigerian film industry, known for classics like ‘Ajani Ogun’, ‘Ija Ominira’, and ‘Taxi Driver.’ He was also the father of Kunle, Gabriel, and Aremu Afolayan.

Snoop Dogg became co-owner of Swansea City Football Club

Swansea City FC confirmed via Instagram that American rapper Calvin ‘Snoop Dogg’ Broadus joined its ownership group.

The 53-year-old music icon said the move reflected his long-standing passion for football.

Snoop joined other celebrity investors in football, including Ryan Reynolds (Wrexham), Michael B. Jordan (AFC Bournemouth), Tom Brady (Birmingham City), and Natalie Portman (Angel City FC).

He gained fame in 1992 with Dr Dre’s ‘Deep Cover.’

Nigerian-inspired artwork to feature at UK train station

Milton Keynes Station Square will unveil a floor installation inspired by Nigerian textile patterns by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori.

Titled ‘Walk With Your Dreams’, the piece will guide pedestrians towards underpasses connecting the station to the city centre.

Ilori said the design aimed to foster community connection.

Commissioned by the Milton Keynes Development Partnership and City Council, the work will debut on 2 October with music and performances and remain in place for several years.

Adekunle Gold gifted N250k to first-class graduates on X

Singer Adekunle Gold awarded N250,000 to several first-class graduates who responded to his viral post on X.

He asked fans to share proof of their first-class degrees, promising to reward selected entries.

Many shared their transcripts and certificates, and recipients later posted evidence of the transfers, thanking the artiste.

Adekunle Gold rose to fame in 2015 with ‘Sade’, a highlife cover of ‘Story of My Life’ by One Direction.

Jay On-Air recalled selling okrika after losing a job during COVID-19

Content creator and OAP Joseph Onaolapo, Jay On-Air, disclosed on the WithChude podcast that he turned to selling second-hand clothes (okrika) during a difficult financial period.

He had quit his role as a communications executive due to months of unpaid salaries and a lack of appreciation.

The 31-year-old, known for his humorous skits, said the business initially thrived before the pandemic disrupted it.

May Edochie’s legal team withdrew from the divorce case

The DPA Family Clinic, representing May Edochie in her divorce case with Yul Edochie, announced its withdrawal in a statement posted on Facebook.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that May filed for divorce in August 2023 after Yul introduced Judy Austin as his second wife in April 2022.

The law firm cited harassment from fans of Yul and Judy, and, surprisingly, May’s supporters.

DPA claimed its staff faced online bullying and threats, prompting its withdrawal to protect their well-being.

Temitope Solaja’s BBL reasons

Actress Temitope Solaja revealed on Talk To B that she had a Brazilian Butt Lift, liposuction, and dental work due to personal insecurities, not to please anyone.

She said she disliked her stomach’s appearance, which prompted the surgeries.

She also underwent dental repair following an accident on a movie set in New Jersey that broke her tooth.

Solaja got her first acting role in Bamitale (2008) and rose to fame in Opolo, produced by Sola Akintunde Lagata in 2009.

Lupita Nyong’o revealed battle with uterine fibroids

Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o disclosed on her Instagram page that she battled uterine fibroids for over a decade.

She was diagnosed in 2014, the same year she won an Oscar for 12 Years a Slave.

Nyong’o called for more openness about women’s health and an end to the normalisation of female pain.

She began her career in film production before moving to acting, with early credits in The Constant Gardener (2005) and The Namesake (2006).

Uriel Oputa’s homelessness

Former BBNaija star Uriel Oputa revealed on her Instagram page that she was homeless in Lagos for months after relocating to London to support her mother’s health.

She said her brother asked her to return to Lagos within a month, leaving her without a home.

She stayed in a short-term rental that cost N150,000 per day and was unsure how long she could sustain it.

Six months after her return, she secured a place of her own.

Gospel singer Gaise Baba’s porn addiction

Gospel artiste Gaise Baba, real name Akinade Ibuoye, disclosed on the WithChude podcast that he battled pornography addiction from the age of 15.

He said the addiction started shortly after he pledged to remain celibate until marriage.

He admitted the struggle humbled him and taught him about human weakness.

Gaise Baba began his music career in 2005 and gained recognition with his hit ‘No Turning Back,’ which featured Lawrence Oyor.

Tom Njeamanze’s death

Veteran actor Tom Njeamanze died after battling prostate cancer, a condition that begins when cells in the prostate gland grow uncontrollably.

This newspaper earlier reported that filmmaker Stanley ‘Stanley Ontop’ Ajemba sought financial assistance for the actor’s surgery.

Stanley Ontop, who announced the actor’s death via an Instagram post, confirmed that all efforts to save him proved futile.

He described the death as the loss of yet another Nollywood legend.

Njeamanze, a celebrated figure of Nollywood’s 2010s, earned acclaim for his memorable roles in films such as ‘Brain Box’, ‘Pounds and Dollars’, ‘Twin Brothers’, ‘Magic Cap’ and ‘Caesar to Caesar.’

His performances, particularly in ‘Pounds and Dollars’ in 2015, cemented his status as a household name within the industry.

