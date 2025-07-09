As power costs continue to rise and strain Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, key industry players call for a shift toward gas-powered solutions.

Atlas Copco Nigeria is at the forefront of this advocacy. It says that tapping into the country’s abundant gas reserves could significantly reduce production costs, improve energy efficiency, and help local manufacturers stay competitive in an increasingly challenging economic climate.

The equipment manufacturing company highlighted the need for the Nigerian government to prioritise gas as a key component of the country’s energy generation mix.

They said this on Tuesday during their 2025 Customer Day, which was themed “Smart Solutions: Leveraging Innovations to Optimise Productivity.”

The event focused on equipping manufacturers with equipment and energy optimisation strategies, particularly those producing finished goods.

Some of the industry leaders at the event said that within the ECOWAS region, several West African countries are beginning to adopt gas-powered solutions as part of broader efforts to strengthen industrial productivity and reduce reliance on expensive diesel fuel.

Lowering energy consumption

Atlas Copco’s Regional General Manager, Olusola Aluko, said innovations in industrial equipment, such as advanced compressors and blowers, can achieve greater efficiency while lowering energy consumption.

“We have gone beyond saving energy, and we all know what saves energy, saves money. There are now advancements that optimise utility roles in manufacturing. The expert stated that if our customers can save energy, the ripple effect will reduce finished goods’ prices.

Mr Aluko and other industry experts at the gathering also called on the federal government to scale up gas-powered infrastructure to enhance energy security and industrial output.

He highlighted the company’s involvement in the compressed natural gas (CNG) space, noting its contribution to CNG station development, including a major facility in Sagamu.

Echoing this call, Atlas Copco’s Business Line Manager, Pascal Orji, emphasised the need for more inclusive access to energy-efficient equipment for all tiers of manufacturers.

He noted that intermediary technologies now exist to bridge the gap between traditional fixed-speed machines and energy-saving variable speed drives (VSD).

“And then also, when it comes to our country, Nigeria, our contribution in the CNG industry, especially with the drive by the Bola Tinubu-led federal government of Nigeria, to satisfy the needs that Nigeria utilizes its full potential reserves in gases for power generation and even for vehicles,” the business manager said.

Mr Orji argued that with one of Africa’s largest proven gas reserves, Nigeria is well-positioned to lead this transition, using gas to power homes and vehicles and energise its manufacturing base more sustainably.

Sensitization

Beyond the push for gas adoption, they also raised concerns about counterfeit equipment in the market, which they say is undermining productivity and costing manufacturers more in the long run.

According to Mr Aluko, unauthorised entities have falsely represented industry leaders to sell substandard and fake components to unsuspecting manufacturers, adding that it’s a significant challenge for their industry.

Mr Aluko further clarified, “That’s why we’re actively sensitising our customers to identify genuine products. We currently have only three authorised distributors in Nigeria: Air Solutions Nigeria Limited, De Vogan World Nigeria Limited, and United Technical and Allies Services.”

Also, Mr Orji further warned that counterfeit parts can lead to serious machine breakdowns, production downtime, and higher prices for goods in the Nigerian market.

