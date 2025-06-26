The Gombe State Government has approved the release of N6.563 billion to pay gratuities to retirees for 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The state’s director-general of press affairs, Ismaila Misilli, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday evening.

He noted that the decision was taken during the 48th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by Governor Muhammadu Yahaya in Gombe.

Phased payment plan

According to the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Magaji, the approved funds will be disbursed in three phases.

Retirees of 2021 will receive N1.954 billion in October, while ₦2.267 billion and ₦2.342 billion will be paid to retirees of 2022 and 2023 in November and December, respectively.

Mr Magaji added that the administration had already cleared gratuity payments from 2014 to 2020, fulfilling obligations inherited from previous administrations.

When Mr Yahaya assumed office in 2019, he met over N21 billion in unpaid gratuity arrears owed to state and local government retirees since 2014, per Mr Magaji.

Since then, the administration has prioritised clearing the backlog, settling more than N17 billion of the debt.

Mr Magaji said this act reflects the administration’s commitment to public welfare.

“This sustained effort reflects the administration’s commitment to social justice, accountability, and respect for labour,” he said.

Full settlement of gratuity arrears

The recent approval positions the Mr Yahaya administration to fully settle the remaining gratuity arrears, effectively closing a financial chapter that has strained the state’s finances and affected pensioners for years.

The phased payments are expected to alleviate financial hardship for retirees and restore trust in government institutions.

In a related development, the State Executive Council also approved over ₦299 million for the payment of entitlements to former employees of the defunct Gombe State Investment and Property Development Company.

The commissioner noted that this approval ensures a dignified exit for affected workers while marking the completion of the company’s transition.

Its assets and business interests have been transferred to government entities such as the Gombe State Investment Promotion Agency and the Gombe Housing Authority as part of institutional reforms to promote transparency and efficiency.

Mr Yahaya reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of workers, both active and retired.

