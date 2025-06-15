Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic electrocution incident that claimed five lives.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Misilli.

According to Mr Misilli, the incident occurred in Tudun Wadan Pantami, Gombe metropolis, and was reportedly caused by a high-voltage surge from a nearby electricity transformer.

High-voltage surge

Among the victims was Muhammad Kulani, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Special Duties and Regional Integration.

Local sources said the surge spread through connected power lines, electrocuting residents.

Among the victims was Muhammad Kulani, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Special Duties and Regional Integration.

His death, alongside four others, has left the state in shock. Several others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Governor Yahaya described the incident as a devastating tragedy that has plunged the state into mourning.

“I received with profound sadness the devastating news of the tragic electrocution incident that occurred in Tudun-Wadan Pantami. This heart-wrenching event claimed the lives of five individuals, including Muhammad Kulani, and left several others injured,” the statement read.

In a tribute to the late permanent secretary, the governor commended his dedication to public service and described the incident as a sad event.

“The demise of Mr Kulani and others is deeply painful. He was a diligent, disciplined, and patriotic officer who served Gombe State with commitment and dedication. The loss of these lives is not only a tragedy for their families but a significant blow to the entire state,” he added.

Mr Yahaya assured the public of his administration’s resolve to address the tragedy. He emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the root cause of the incident and preventive measures to avoid future occurrences.

“We will collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this tragic incident. Efforts will also be made to strengthen the safety of electricity infrastructure across the state,” Mr Yahaya said.

Public reaction

The tragedy sparked residents’ outrage and concern over Gombe’s electricity infrastructure. Tudun Wadan Pantami is one of the densely populated areas in the Gombe metropolis, and reports of electrical faults have been frequent in the community.

People have been calling for immediate reforms, including the routine maintenance of transformers and an audit of power installations in the state. The Gombe State Electricity Board has also come under public scrutiny for what many perceive as negligence.

Meanwhile, the governor extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

“On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. May Allah grant the souls of the departed eternal rest in Aljannat Firdaus and give their families the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. I also pray for the speedy and full recovery of those who sustained injuries,” he said.

