The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer for the forthcoming Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) election.

The AMAC chairman, who recently joined the APC from the PDP, secured 51 votes to emerge winner in the parry election that took place in Abuja on Wednesday.

The AMAC Electoral Committee Chairman, Habib Ibrahim, who announced Mr Maikalangu as the winner, urged all aspirants to accept the outcome and support the winner in good faith.

The win solidifies Mr Maikalangu’s position as the party’s standard flag bearer for the 2026 area council election.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo, who is also the leader of APC in FCT, congratulated Mr Maikalangu on his victory in the APC primaries.

Mr Jisalo urged those who lost to accept the outcome of the primary election and support Mr Maikalangu as the party’s flag bearer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AMAC Chairman, on 14 April, moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

During his official welcome address to APC, he said that the move was about aligning the area council with the centre of power so as to unlock greater opportunities for the people

According to him, since the emergence of President Bola Tinubu and the appointment of Nyesom Wike as FCT Minister, we have seen renewed hope in action.

“Joining the APC is in the best interest of AMAC residents.

“We have already felt the positive impact in AMAC through federal appointments given to sons and daughters of the FCT and through projects championed by the Tinubu-led administration,” he said.

Mr Maikalangu thanked party delegates for their votes and support, while calling on other aspirants who contested with him to work with him for the overall interest of the party and AMAC residents.

(NAN)

