The claim that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, allocated 2,082 hectares of land to one of his sons in Maitama and Asokoro, has been described as “another falsehood from the vault of those whose main job is to malign the FCT Minister.”

Lere Olayinka, the senior special assistant on public communications and social media to the FCT Minister, Mr Wike, in a statement on Thursday, said “not even a single plot of land has been allocated to any of the Minister’s children.”

He described those behind the publication as quack journalists, who lacked basic training in journalism, asking; “In Asokoro and Maitama of today, where can the FCT Minister see 2,082 hectares of land to allocate to anyone? Only quack journalists will go to town with the story of allocation of 2,082 hectares of land in Asokoro and Maitama, reason some of us have continually advocated for professionalism in journalism.”

The FCT minister’s spokesperson challenged the online publisher of what he described as malicious and bitterness painted publication to provide evidence of any land allocation bearing the name of any of Mr Wike’s children.

The statement read; “My attention has been drawn to yet, another malicious falsehood coming from the same elements whose job is to defame and malign the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“Even though it is the right of the Minister and members of his family, both immediate and extended to own lands anywhere in Nigeria, including the FCT, provided all necessary conditions are met, no land has been allocated to any of his children.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“In the publication, a Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) issued to JOAQ Farms and Estate Limited, for Agricultural purpose was the only evidence used to justify the claim.

“For the avoidance of doubt, JOAQ Farms and Estate Limited, a company duly registered in Nigeria got land allocation in Bwari Area Council for the purpose of farming.

“So what’s is wrong with a farmer getting land allocation strictly for the purpose of agriculture?

“Therefore, the publication, claiming that the FCT Minister allocated 2,082 hectares of land to his son, is false and should be disregarded.”

Lere Olayinka

Senior Special Assistant

Public Communications and Social Media

June 26, 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

