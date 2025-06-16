The House of Representatives has reiterated its unwavering commitment to championing child-centred policies and legislation to improve Nigerian children’s education, health care and nutrition.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, stated this on Monday at a ceremony to mark the 2025 Day of the African Child, organised by Hope Alive, an NGO, in collaboration with Erudie Growth and Advancement Foundation (ERGAF-AFRICA).

The International Day of the African Child is marked every 16th June since 1991, when it was first celebrated.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Child Rights-Based Budgeting in Nigeria: The Role of Policymakers.”

Nigeria is home to many out-of-school children across the six geopolitical zones, while many of them are also engaged in child labour to assist their parents.

As many of their parents, especially in rural communities, live in multidimensional poverty, children also suffer from the pangs of malnutrition, with inadequate facilities to attend to their healthcare needs.

Represented by his Special Assistant on Women Affairs, Joy Akut, Mr Kalu said that the heartbeat of the continent lies in the potential of its youngest generation.

“The theme challenges us to match our words with action, to build a future where every child is visible in our budgets, protected by our policies and uplifted by our priorities.

“This is why we in the 10th Assembly continue to support inclusive, child-focused legislation; advocate for better funding of education, health and nutrition, and strengthen oversight of government agencies, especially agencies,” he said.

He listed the agencies to include the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

This, Mr Kalu said, was aimed at reaffirming the House of Representatives’ collective resolve that children were not left behind.

“Child Rights Based Budgeting (CRBB) is not charity; it is a constitutional obligation, development strategy and global best practice. It is how we ensure that our national resources reflect our national priorities.

“We know the gaps still exist from inconsistent budget releases to inadequate protections for vulnerable children. But let me assure you: we are working to change that across every corner of this federation.

“And I am proud to say that our ongoing efforts, including the support for the Child Destitution Bill, have increased advocacy for the full domestication of the Child Rights Act, while direct youth-focused interventions are already making a difference,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Account, Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun), pledged to champion child right-based budgeting system in the National Assembly.

According to Mr Salam, everything can wait, but the child’s growth cannot.

“If there is anything that is urgent, if there is anything that is strategic, if there is anything that is very fundamental, it is the care of children.

“Whatever we do for the care, protection and advancement of the child, we are doing it not only for our today but for our tomorrow,” he said.

In his remarks, the President of Projects Hope Alive Initiative, Chibuzor Okereke, called on governments at all levels to urgently adopt child rights-based budgeting.

According to him, it is a globally-recognised framework that must no longer be treated as an afterthought.

“This year, the African Union is using this day to reflect on how far nations have come in integrating child rights into their budgets.

“Unfortunately, Nigeria’s budget still lacks the philosophical foundation of inclusion and deliberate focus on child-centred development.

“What is missing is the political will and deliberate action. Our budget lines should be crafted to address the real challenges children face, whether in basic education, immunisation, nutrition or safety,” he said.

Mr Okereke called for a system-wide overhaul, beginning from the Office of the Budget of the Federation to the Presidency, National Assembly, governors, state houses of assembly and local government councils.

Also speaking, Abdulsalam Zaura, founder of AA Zaura Foundation, a philanthropic organisation, tasked parents with the proper upbringing of their children, as charity begins at home.

Mr Zaura said that since children’s rights start from the home, they should, therefore, be properly trained to adopt societal values.

He also urged parents to monitor their children to know who they interact with and the friends they keep in order to build a healthy society.

“Any society that does not bring up children rightly will never get it right politically, socially and economically.

“Child upbringing is very crucial and it starts from the family and then to government policy; I think children upbringing in Nigeria should be given utmost priority,” he said.

In her remarks, Irene Akerele, principal of Tudun Wada Government Secondary School, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, said that the theme of the event spoke volumes about the future that must be built together for children.

Mrs Akerele said that every teacher, parent or guardian had a role in shaping a society where the children’s needs would be seen, heard and funded.

“I stand here, not just as a principal, but as a mother who understands that for children to succeed, they must not only have dreams, they must have support.

“That support must come from us, from our schools, our communities, and most especially, from the government. A national budget that does not reflect the needs of its children is a budget that abandons its future.

“When budgets are designed with children’s rights at the core, we are investing in the doctors, engineers, lawyers, artists and leaders of tomorrow.

“Let us remember that a child denied proper education or healthcare today becomes a nation denied progress tomorrow,” she said.

(NAN)

