The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has said the House considered 2,263 bills within the first two years of the 10th Assembly.

Mr Tajudeen disclosed this on Thursday at a special joint sitting of the National Assembly with President Bola Tinubu to mark the 2025 Democracy Day and the second anniversary of the 10th National Assembly.

He said that after the inauguration of the current parliament on 13 June, 2023, the House launched an eight‑point Legislative Agenda which aligned with the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Within two years, we have reviewed 2,263 bills. Of these, 65.3 per cent have passed Second Reading, while 186 have been successfully passed.

“A total of 51 bills have received presidential assent, marking an unprecedented milestone for any president in his first two years,” he said.

Mr Tajudeen said that the legislative efforts of the House had yielded measurable progress on multiple fronts.

“The House of Representatives has actively conducted oversight of executive agencies to ensure that laws are implemented and that development funds are allocated properly.

“The House Public Accounts Committee has reported recoveries exceeding N61.5 billion in outstanding debts owed to the federal government by oil and gas companies.

“We have also deepened transparency through our biannual Youth and Women’s Town Halls, an annual live televised citizens’ interactive session,” he said.

The speaker said that the House allocated N6.11 trillion, representing 11.1 per cent of the 2025 budget to the security sector.

He said that the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Act, 2023, signed by the president, had set Nigeria on the path of self-reliance in arms production and logistics.

The speaker also said that the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Act 2024 had tightened regulatory loopholes in arms control.

According to him, it is expected to significantly reduce the illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons.

Mr Tajudeen said that on the economic front, the House supported the removal of subsidies and the unification of foreign exchange windows.

“We courageously passed legislation targetted at tax reforms. Cumulatively, these actions, along with the bold decisions of the president, are boosting investors’ confidence, increasing federal revenue and augmenting state allocations.

“In April 2025, Nigeria met its OPEC production quota of 1.486 million barrels per day. This is the first time Nigeria has met its target since 2021.

“Through legislative measures, we have supported and accelerated the president’s infrastructure revolution.

“Funding for infrastructure rose to 8.16 per cent in 2025, sustaining 440 ongoing road projects, including the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano corridor and the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway,” he said.

The lawmaker said that under the 10th assembly, health allocations increased to 5.46 per cent in 2024, resulting in the revitalisation of 4,000 primary healthcare centres and clinics nationwide.

On the social sector, he said that allocation to education increased from 5.7 per cent in 2021 to 8.2 per cent in 2023/2024.

The speaker also said that the Student Loan Act had empowered more than 500,000 students, adding that with legislative support, the president established 10 new universities, polytechnics and specialised institutions.

“This is the highest of any president in his first term. We are committed to providing funding to these institutions to ensure a smooth take-off,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the House also supported the implementation of N70,000 minimum wage to reinforce social protection.

He recalled that in March 2025, members donated N705 million, an equivalent of half of their salaries for over six months to support the Tinubu’s relief programme for vulnerable Nigerians.

Mr Tajudeen said that the House also contributed N650 million to provide housing for the families of deceased members and former leaders.

He said that individual members donated over N500 million to support communities in Kaduna, Enugu, Anambra, Oyo, Niger, Borno and Plateau states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, assisting displaced persons affected by banditry and communal violence.

“As part of the Renewed Hope Agenda, the 10th House extended dedicated support to our traditional institutions, recognising their vital role in community leadership and cohesion.

“We provided 40 new vehicles to traditional rulers across six geopolitical zones to enhance community engagement,” he said.

(NAN)

