The Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), has distributed relief materials to 1,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Doma and Keana Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Benjamin Akwash, the Director General of the agency presented the items to the beneficiaries on Saturday.

Mr Akwash said that the beneficiaries were largely farmers affected by the recent attacks in Doka and Antsa communities of Doma and Keana LGAs.

He said that the gesture aimed at cushioning the effect of the hardship being faced by the beneficiaries.

“These displaced persons left their homes due to the recent attacks in their communities to take refuge here.

“This is why the governor has directed us to bring these items to the affected persons to cushion the effect of the hardship they are currently going through,”he said.

Mr Akwash also said that his team would also seize the opportunity to ascertain the number of houses and other properties destroyed by the attackers.

The director general, who also condoled with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the attacks, said that measures had been put in place to enable them return to their original communities soon.

He, however, urged them to eschew violence and embrace peace and harmony at all times.

Sabo Asabahiyu, Deputy Chairman of Keana LGA, received the items on behalf of the beneficiaries.

Mr Asabahiyu thanked to the state government for the timely intervention, adding that it would serve as a huge relief to the displaced persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the items donated to the displaced persons included, bags of rice, garri, bedsheets, mosquito nets, washing and bathing soap,

Other items donated to the beneficiaries were bags of salt, cartons of noodles, pampers, among others

